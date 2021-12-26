Oilers Recall Phillip Broberg And Dmitri Samorukov

The Edmonton Oilers are getting more help on the blueline after calling up Philip Broberg and Dmitri Samorukov from Bakersfield on Sunday afternoon.

#Oilers roster moves



Philip Broberg & Dmitri Samorukov recalled from @Condors on emergency basis

Zack Kassian placed in COVID protocol

Broberg has played eight games with the Oilers this season as they try to navigate through a slew of both injuries and COVID-infected players. Through those games he has notched one point while being a pleasant surprise in the defensive end.

Samorukov, on the other hand, is set to make his NHL debut with the club when they return to action against the St. Louis Blues this Wednesday. He has posted three points in 15 games in Bakersfield and is also coming off a broken jaw suffered in the preseason.

Practice lines indicate that Broberg will start Wednesday’s game on the second pair with Evan Bouchard while Samorukov will line up on the third pair with Cody Ceci.

Foegele-McDavid-Hyman

RNH-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Shore-Ryan-Sceviour

Benson-McLeod-Turris

Perlini



Koekkoek-Barrie

Broberg-Bouchard

Samorukov-Ceci



Smith

Koskinen

— Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) December 26, 2021

The moves are a reaction to Duncan Keith, Darnell Nurse, and William Lagesson all being unavailable due to entering the league’s COVID protocol last week. In the third piece of news released by the team, Zack Kassian will be added to that list and will be unavailable in the immediate future.

Mike Smith was also a regular participant in Sunday’s practice which might indicate he is ready to return to the net for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury against the Anaheim Ducks on October 19.