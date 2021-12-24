NHL Postpones December 27th Games

It’s been a little while since the Oilers took the ice. The Oilers’ practice facility has been closed since Monday due to a Covid outbreak, and the league has been on hiatus for several days now in order to bring it under control. The league looked to be back in action on Monday the 27th, but it looks like that’s going to have to wait at least one more day.

The Oilers were scheduled to face off against the Calgary Flames on Monday, but the NHL has now postponed all games on the 27th. Along with the Oilers and Flames, there are 13 other games originally scheduled on December 27th that will now be played at a later date. Edmonton’s next scheduled game will be in St. Louis on Wednesday, December 29th.

Teams are expected to resume practice on Sunday.

Edmonton’s last game played was 5-3 win over the Seattle Kraken this past Saturday the 18th. The silver lining that comes with waiting until Wednesday is that the Oilers will have a few more days to get their roster back to 100% as much as possible. With over a half dozen players entering Covid protocol in the last ten days, it’d be a welcome relief to have as many as possible return prior to Wednesday’s matchup against the Blues.