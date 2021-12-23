Hot Links: Christmas Eve Eve, 2021

Morning, folks!

Sorry again for the links being so broken of late, but the new year promises a more regular appearance by me on my daily soapbox, I...promise.

The big news of late has to be about the NHL both postponing almost every game in the last few days and withdrawing NHL players from the Beijing Olympics. Once again the Olympic tournament will feature precisely 0 professionals from the world’s best league, and given the time change I can’t imagine waking up for a single minute of Olympic hockey come February.

As of this writing, the Oilers are slated to play against the Calgary Flames on Dec. 27, but I’d have to imagine that’s a tentative date with everything still so up in the air. At present, 140 players, 6 head coaches and an untold amount of support staff are in COVID-19 protocols. In other words, almost 20% of the NHL’s player base. Edmonton’s supposed to cross the border for a game against the St. Louis Blues on the 29th, but who knows what the NHL will do with cross-border games between now and then.

Jesse Puljujarvi was facing a Christmas alone in a Seattle hotel room after testing positive stateside last week, but the Oilers chartered a plane to ensure that wouldn’t happen. That might be the best thing Bob Nicholson has done as an Edmonton Oiler, but one might consider that simply doing his job.

Otherwise, after another taxing year and heading into an uneasy holiday szn, we here at Copper and Blue thank you for hanging out with us, and wish you and your families all the best over the holidays and into the New Year. Stay classy. Thanks for stopping by.

And stay classy.

PODCAST SZN

The Edmonton Oilers are back in the win column after breaking a six-game skid last week. Preston & Shona go over the reasons why the Oilers were able to get back on track including some questions about coaching and a new-look bottom-six sparking some life.

