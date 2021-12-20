Darnell Nurse, William Lagesson Enter League’s Covid-19 Protocol

Two more Oilers have been added to the league’s Covid-19 protocols.

#Oilers roster moves



Marody & Griffith assigned to @Condors

Nurse & Lagesson into COVID protocol#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 20, 2021

Darnell Nurse and William Lagesson have been added to the NHL’s Covid-19 protocols. Add them to a list that contains Duncan Keith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jesse Puljujärvi, Devin Shore, Ryan McLeod, and Coach Dave Tippett since last week.

The Oilers have also returned Seth Griffith and Cooper Marody to the Bakersfield Condors. Both Marody and Griffith suited up in Saturday’s win over the Kraken. Marody scored his first career NHL point on an assist to Evan Bouchard in the win.

The Oilers’ 5-3 victory over the Kraken will be their last game played for at least a week, as the Oilers’ next three game are postponed until after the holiday due to the current Covid-19 outbreak. This includes games against Anaheim (originally scheduled for tonight), Los Angeles (scheduled for Wednesday) and the Sharks (scheduled for Thursday).

As of this minute, next Monday’s meeting with the Calgary Flames is set to happen at 8 PM.