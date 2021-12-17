Oilers Recall Cooper Marody And Seth Griffith

The Oilers have had to make several roster adjustments due to a a couple more players entering Covid protocol. Earlier in the day, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had entered Covid protocol, and it unfortunately didn’t stop there.

Add Duncan Keith to Covid Protocol as well. Marcus Niemelainen on IR, Kris Russell on LTIR. Cooper Marody & Seth Griffith recalled from Bakersfield. Oilers wheels up to Seattle shortly. — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) December 18, 2021

With Duncan Keith now in Covid protocol, the Oilers have recalled a couple of forwards in Cooper Marody and Seth Griffith from Bakersfield.

Acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers in 2019 for a third round draft pick, Marody led the Condors (and the entire AHL) in goals last season. Should Marody be in action tomorrow, it would be his first NHL action since 2019 when he was acquired by the Oilers.

Seth Griffith’s last action was with the Oilers right about the same time Cooper Marody was up. Griffith currently leads the condors in scoring with 18 points (6-12-18) in 18 games, both he and Marody could be in action tomorrow versus Seattle.

With Marcus Niemeläinen headed to IR for an upper body injury, I’m surprised the Oilers didn’t recall Philp Broberg, or any defenceman. Calling up two forwards leaves the Oilers with only five defencemen currently on the NHL roster in Nurse, Bouchard, Barrie, Ceci and Lagesson.

The Oilers face the Kraken in Seattle tomorrow night.