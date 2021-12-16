 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Oilers look to avoid a seven game slide with a visit from Columbus tonight.

By Jeff Chapman
Edmonton Oilers v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (16-11-0), 4th, Pacific

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-12-1), 5th, Metro

16 December 2021

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Oilers, Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Jackets Cannon

The Oilers are in the midst of a six game slump. They’ll try to break out of it with a visit from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Edmonton needs a win in the worst way possible, as a loss combined with a Sharks win will put the Oilers outside looking in.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • STUEY: Stuart Skinner gets the nod for the Oilers tonight, it’s his first game in a week. He’s looking for his third win of the season, can he give the Oilers a solid sixty minute effort?
  • GETTING THE LEAD EARLY: Who doesn’t love an early goal? For the Oilers, I mean.
  • NINE IN SIX: With nine goals scored in their last six games, the Oilers need to score some goals. The Jackets rank 25th in goals per game, and it sounds like a perfectly good time to roll out a five spot on an unsuspecting club from Columbus.

