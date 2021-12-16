GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Edmonton Oilers (16-11-0), 4th, Pacific
Columbus Blue Jackets (14-12-1), 5th, Metro
16 December 2021
Rogers Place
7 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Oilers, Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Jackets Cannon
The Oilers are in the midst of a six game slump. They’ll try to break out of it with a visit from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Edmonton needs a win in the worst way possible, as a loss combined with a Sharks win will put the Oilers outside looking in.
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- STUEY: Stuart Skinner gets the nod for the Oilers tonight, it’s his first game in a week. He’s looking for his third win of the season, can he give the Oilers a solid sixty minute effort?
- GETTING THE LEAD EARLY: Who doesn’t love an early goal? For the Oilers, I mean.
- NINE IN SIX: With nine goals scored in their last six games, the Oilers need to score some goals. The Jackets rank 25th in goals per game, and it sounds like a perfectly good time to roll out a five spot on an unsuspecting club from Columbus.
