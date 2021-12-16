FINAL: Edmonton 5, Columbus 2

The Oilers were back in action against the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday night, hoping to snap their game skid. The Oilers were without head coach Dave Tippett, Ryan McLeod and Devin Shore due to COVID protocols. Mike Smith and Zach Hyman are still out with injuries.

Given the recent slide, there has been some chatter that the Oilers are looking to acquire Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes. This would be an excellent option for Edmonton to bolster its blue line, and even if the acquisition cost is as high as Broberg, Yamamoto and a 1st, I think I’m doing it.

Oilers lineup vs. Blue Jackets:

Foegele - McDavid - Puljujarvi

RNH - Draisaitl - Yamamoto

Perlini - Ryan - Kassian

Benson - Sceviour - Turris

Nurse - Bouchard

Keith - Ceci

Lagesson – Barrie

Skinner

First Period

Another slow start to a game for the Oilers. Right off the bat, they give up a Grade A scoring chance to Zack Werenski before getting caught with too many men on the ice.

However, the Oil kills it off and gains some momentum from the effective penalty kill and turn it into a powerplay for. In fact, it is a full two minute 5 on 3. Jakub Voracek did not leave the ice after losing his helmet, and Max Domi tripped Kailer Yamamoto in front of the next. And the Oilers take their first lead since December 1st, scoring the first goal of the game on the powerplay. Jesse Puljuljarvi takes the carom off the boards and banks it in. 1-0 Oilers. Edmonton is 9-0 when scoring first this year.

And the PP strikes again, as some clever passing results in another Puljuljarvi goal. The consecutive penalties committed by the Blue Jackets hurt them badly.

Puljujarvi has a pair of power-play goals in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/P5AK2dlbzX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 17, 2021

Jesse Puljujarvi scored twice in a span of 46 seconds, marking the fastest two goals by an @EdmontonOilers skater since Taylor Hall tallied twice in eight seconds on Oct. 17, 2013.#NHLStats: https://t.co/APmf2zQ9mR pic.twitter.com/l1Smm5Grml — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 17, 2021

The depth scoring has been in question lately, but tonight they strike. Derek Ryan with his second of the year on the rebound from a Perlini shot (his first point as an Oiler).

In a bit of a softie, Duncan Keith is called for the crosscheck in front of the Oilers net. The penalty only lasts 16 seconds, as the very same Boone Jenner, who drew the last call, hooks Evan Bouchard.

That ends a successful period for the Oilers, the first of which we can say in a while now.

Second Period

The Oilers have a few chances to extend their lead early, but its CBJ who gets back on the man advantage after Texier is tripped while trying to dangle around Bouchard. While Edmonton kills it off, Keith’s struggles on the evening continue. He looks more than step behind tonight.

On a partial breakaway, McDavid crashes hard into the Columbus goalpost rib first. Terrifying, but CBJ take a penalty on the play. A few excellent opportunities for the Oil, but they are unable to tuck another one home. However, Jake Bean takes his second consecutive penalty after interfering Warren Foegele, who tried to walk Bean for a scoring chance.

Brendan Perlini continues his strongest game as an Oiler, showcasing his quick release and scoring his first goal of the season and first goal as an Oiler. 4-0 Edmonton.

Third Period

Elvis Merzļikins’ night is done after giving up four goals on 29 shots. Joonas Korpisalo in for the third, who withstood an onslaught from the Oilers to begin the period.

Midway through the period, Gustav Nyquist ends Stuart Skinner’s shutout bid. 4-1 EDM.

Puljuljarvi has eight shots on the night in search of his first career hat trick. Brendan Perlini is averaging a shot/minute. Yamamoto has no shots in seven straight games – he’s doing a lot of other things well, like drawing penalties at a high rate – but the man still needs to produce.

Werenski dances Bouchard and gets a solid shot on net, and the rebound is tucked in by Danforth. However, the Oilers get an empty netter to close things out. A diving JP finds Foegele all alone, who easily guides it into the open net. 5-2.

Definitely not a perfect period by the Oilers, who gave up buckets of high quality chances in the third period, but they end the losing streak at six in a much-needed win. Stuart Skinner was solid.