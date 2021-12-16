GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-12-1), 5th, Metro

16 December 2021

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Oilers, Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Jackets Cannon

IT’S NOW SIX

Auston Matthews had two goals and Toronto’s Jack Campbell turned aside 35 shots as the Maple Leafs picked up a 5-1 win over the Oilers on Tuesday night. Colton Sceviour was the lone goal scorer for Edmonton as the Oilers are searching for answers. Edmonton has scored just nine times in their last six games, they’ll look to pull the ship back on track with a visit from Columbus tonight. Can the Oilers keep this streak from reaching seven?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

We have to keep playing simple and keep pounding on that rock, that rock’s going to chip. It didn’t happen tonight, but we have to keep going.

Source

That’s Oilers forward Warren Foegele after Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to the Leafs.

There are a couple of problems with the Oilers right now, and they’re all rearing their ugly heads. The power play isn’t 50% any longer, the goaltending isn’t great, and the Oilers just got a bottom six goal for the first time in what seems like years on Tuesday. All of that’s not great!

The Oilers have scored nine goals in six games, and that includes 3 goals in Seattle on December 3rd. One goal isn’t going to pay the rent.

THE BLUE JACKETS ARE SAYING

“We didn’t play for two periods...I’m not sure what happened, why we stopped playing. You knew they were going to be better. It wasn’t like that was a big surprise, but we just didn’t have the jam for two periods. We hung on and hung on and hung on, but we didn’t deserve to win.”

Source

That’s Blue Jackets’ head coach Brad Larsen after giving up the lead in their 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

The Jackets have scored 19 goals in their last five games, they’ve surrendered 19 goals as well (2-2-1). Tonight’s a great opportunity for the Oilers to get back on track against a club that ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed per game.

HAVE SOME OF THIS

Oilers assistant coach Glen Gulutzan says Zach Hyman is getting an image done today, team hoping for the best. — Reid Wilkins (@ReidWilkins) December 15, 2021