GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Edmonton Oilers (16-10-0), 3rd, Pacific

Toronto Maple Leafs (19-8-2), 2nd, Atlantic

14 December 2021

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

Seabstian Aho scored two goals and had a helper as the Carolina Hurricanes took two points in Edmonton. Frederik Andersen turned aside 22 of 23 shots for the Hurricanes, and it was Ryan Nugent-Hopkins who scored the lone goal for the Oilers. Edmonton is now on a five game streak without so much as a point in the standings to show for it. The Toronto Maple Leafs are in town tonight as the Oilers look to avoid making it six in a row.

The line jumbler is in full effect for tonight’s matchup. Can the Oilers put a stop to the streak?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“I don’t see us executing well enough to get the speed we need in our game.”

That’s Oilers head coach Dave Tippett after his club’s 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

The fruits of Edmonton’s early season successes are swiftly being eaten away by a combination of slow starts, a regressing power play, and a lack of secondary scoring. The goaltending isn’t a world-beater right now either, which further complicates things. Edmonton needs to come out flying tonight to push Toronto off their game.

THE MAPLE LEAFS ARE SAYING

“It was not the start I wanted, but that’s hockey sometimes, so I tried to be focused on the next puck and I think I settled pretty well after that...I just told myself, ‘Let’s stop the next one, let’s play well and let’s see what happens.”

That’s Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek on his performance in a 5-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Mrazek had a rollercoaster of a game on Saturday. Up 4-1, the Blackhawks storm back knotting it up midway through the third only to have David Kampf take the lead with 80 ticks remaining off a wacky board bounce.

They all count.

HAVE SOME OF THIS

Kassian with McDavid and Draisaitl.



RNH between Foegele and Puljujarvi.



Shore-McLeod-Yamamoto



Other 4 forwards went as a group.



Koskinen in home net. Smith at other end. Skinner also practicing. — Reid Wilkins (@ReidWilkins) December 13, 2021