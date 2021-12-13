Hot Links: Monday, December 13

Morning, folks.

Times are tough in Edmonton with the formerly 9-1-0 Oilers losing games for fun lately and the, unfortunately, very good Toronto Maple Leafs coming to town next.

Edmonton’s depth scoring has all but evaporated, the PP’s cooled off, and scores of people who couldn’t help but take a victory lap while the team was winning games in unsustainable ways against middling opposition have since hung up their Sauconys for the time being.

Their latest loss, a 3-1 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes, saw the Oilers muster a paltry 23 SOGs — including 4 (!!!) in the second period — in a game they trailed for more than 50 minutes. It’s quite clear that Edmonton isn’t on the same level as Carolina and teams like them, and at this stage of Connor McDavid’s career I can’t believe more people aren’t as angry about it as I am.

It’s pathetic. For the Oilers to be outside the group of the league’s best teams at this stage is absolutely pathetic. I cannot fathom how much patience everyone has for what can only be described as one of the biggest wastes of a generational talent in the history of professional sport.

The Edmonton Oilers have faced their first real adversity of the 2021/22 NHL season. They dropped consecutive games to a couple of struggling teams in Seattle and Los Angelas to see their record fall to 16-7-0. It was the first time all season that they had lost two in a row.

The C&B crew ponders whether or not coaching has anything to do with Edmonton’s struggles to start the game on time. They also give their opinion on the William Lagesson situation and whether or not Broberg should continue to stay in the lineup when Keith comes back from injury!

