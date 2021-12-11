GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Boston Bruins (18-6-1), 3rd, Metro

11 December 2021

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Canes Country

The Oilers are winless in four straight. They’ll look to avoid five in a row as a familiar face is back in town along with the rest of the Carolina Hurricanes. Can they put together sixty minutes and pick up a badly needed win tonight?

CORRECTED: Oilers expected lineup tonight:



Hyman-McDavid-Puljujarvi

RNH-DRAISAITL-Yamamoto

Foegele-McLeod-Kassian

Shore-Ryan-Sceviour



Nurse-Bouchard

Lagesson-Ceci

Niemelainen-Barrie



Koskinen — Reid Wilkins (@ReidWilkins) December 11, 2021

Call Broberg up, don’t dress him. Oooooooooooooooooookayyyyyyyyyyyy

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

If these lines look similar to Thursday’s loss to the Bruins, it’s because they are. Save for William Lagesson slotting in where Kris Russell would be, they’re pretty close. Oilers will have their hands full with the Hurricanes tonight, so scoring early and often is once again in style.

Mikko Koskinen gets the start after sitting out Thursday’s loss to the Bruins. Koskinen will look for his 13th win of the year in a game the Oilers would really like to have.

Ethan Bear is here tonight. Have you heard?

The Oilers have been getting an earful while on this four game skid. Making it five will amplify those voices significantly, and I don’t want to hear that going into a game against The Centre Of The Universe on Tuesday. Fourth place Vegas trails Edmonton by just two points, putting some space in between them makes third place sound OK for now.