Broberg Back Up

The Oilers have recalled Phiip Broberg.

Kris Russell has been placed on injured reserve after suffering an upper body injury in Edmonton’s 3-2 loss to the Bruins on Thursday night. Russell will be out at least one week. In his absence, Philip Broberg will make his return to the club.

Broberg was assigned to Bakersfield prior to Thursday’s game as Cody Ceci returned to the roster. Broberg is expected to be in action tomorrow night in Edmonton as the Oilers will face off against the Hurricanes.

The Oilers’ first round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, Broberg has appeared in eight games for the Oilers this year. He’s averaged fifteen and a half minutes of ice time per game, and has one assist. Due in large part to the Oilers’ defence being patchwork thanks to injuries, Broberg has played all over the lineup (and on his opposite side).

Broberg, (who was called “tentative” by Coach Tippett earlier this week), will get a good shot at picking up some more top four minutes tomorrow. Markus Niemeläinen and Darnell Nurse are the other two lefties on the current roster, and there’s a fair chance that Broberg slides up alongside Cody Ceci in tomorrow’s pairs.