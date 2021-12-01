GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Edmonton Oilers (15-5-0), 2nd, Pacific

Pittsburgh Penguins (10-7-5), 4th, Metro

01 December 2021

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet 1

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Pensburgh

HANGING ON

Mikko Koskinen put up 36 saves, while the Oilers picked up goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman and Jesse Puljujärvi on the way to a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights this past Saturday. The Oilers leaned heavily on Koskinen, who might have played his best game of the season. The Oilers finished their road trip at 2-1, and they did it without the better part of a regular defence corps, who were down Darnell Nurse, Duncan Keith and Slater Koekkoek due to injury.

The Oilers are back home and will host the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight. At 15-5, they trail the Calgary Flames in the standings by one point. The Oilers will be down another defenceman tonight as Cody Ceci has entered Covid protocol. Can the Oilers keep the wins coming tonight?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“Every game is different...All that matters is we got the win and the two points.”

Source

That’s Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen after his club’s 3-2 win over the Golden Knights on Saturday

Koskinen picked up his 11th win on the year, and it was a memorable effort in a game that was tilted towards the Oilers’ end of the ice for large portions of time.

THE PENGUINS ARE SAYING

“We didn’t like our game tonight...I think Tristan played an unbelievable game. Kept us in the game all game. We know we have to be better. Just to get a point, I think it’s a big point for us with a chance in the shootout. Just to come out of it with that, we’ll take it.”

Source

That’s Penguins forward Jake Guentzel after his club’s 2-1 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

Guentzel had a goal in his club’s loss to the Flames, extending his ten game point streak. The Penguins have already been to five shootouts, winning just one.

HAVE SOME OF THIS

#Oilers roster moves



Cody Ceci placed in COVID protocol

Duncan Keith on IR

Markus Niemelainen recalled from @Condors



Today's practice has been canceled for precautionary reasons. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 30, 2021