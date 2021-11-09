GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Detroit Red Wings

Edmonton Oilers (9-1-0), 1st, Pacific

Detroit Red Wings (6-5-2), 4th, Atlantic

08 November 2021

Little Caesars Arena

530 PM MST

TV: Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Winging It In Motown

The Oilers will face the Red Wings looking for their tenth win of this young season. Let’s see what’s cooking up in Old Detroit.

Oilers lines and pairings ahead of tonight’s game at DET:

Draisaitl-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Hyman-RNH-Kassian

Foegele-Ryan-Yamamoto

Perlini-McLeod-Sceviour



Nurse-Bouchard

Keith-Ceci

Koekkoek-Barrie



Skinner

Koskinen — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) November 9, 2021

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

SKINNERRRRRR!: Mikko Koskinen has played every minute since Mike Smith suffered a lower body injury three weeks ago, and it’s time for Skinner to get some action. This will be Skinner’s second start in the NHL, his first of this young season.

Mikko Koskinen has played every minute since Mike Smith suffered a lower body injury three weeks ago, and it’s time for Skinner to get some action. This will be Skinner’s second start in the NHL, his first of this young season. LINE CHANGES: Zack Kassian gets bumped to line two, while Kailer Yamamoto looks to calm the waters on the third line. Ryan McLeod gets called up and will start on line four in place of the injured Devin Shore, while Colton Sceviour gets in the mix.

Zack Kassian gets bumped to line two, while Kailer Yamamoto looks to calm the waters on the third line. Ryan McLeod gets called up and will start on line four in place of the injured Devin Shore, while Colton Sceviour gets in the mix. POWER: I want to see Edmonton’s 50% power play up against Detroit’s 71% penalty kill. I think good things will happen for the Oilers if this plays out.

Let’s get at it.