GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Detroit Red Wings

Edmonton Oilers (9-1-0), 1st, Pacific
Detroit Red Wings (6-5-2), 4th, Atlantic
08 November 2021
Little Caesars Arena
530 PM MST
TV: Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
The Oilers will face the Red Wings looking for their tenth win of this young season. Let’s see what’s cooking up in Old Detroit.
Oilers lines and pairings ahead of tonight’s game at DET:— Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) November 9, 2021
Draisaitl-McDavid-Puljujarvi
Hyman-RNH-Kassian
Foegele-Ryan-Yamamoto
Perlini-McLeod-Sceviour
Nurse-Bouchard
Keith-Ceci
Koekkoek-Barrie
Skinner
Koskinen
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- SKINNERRRRRR!: Mikko Koskinen has played every minute since Mike Smith suffered a lower body injury three weeks ago, and it’s time for Skinner to get some action. This will be Skinner’s second start in the NHL, his first of this young season.
- LINE CHANGES: Zack Kassian gets bumped to line two, while Kailer Yamamoto looks to calm the waters on the third line. Ryan McLeod gets called up and will start on line four in place of the injured Devin Shore, while Colton Sceviour gets in the mix.
- POWER: I want to see Edmonton’s 50% power play up against Detroit’s 71% penalty kill. I think good things will happen for the Oilers if this plays out.
Let’s get at it.
