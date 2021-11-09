GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Detroit Red Wings

Edmonton Oilers (9-1-0), 1st, Pacific
Detroit Red Wings (6-5-2), 4th, Atlantic
08 November 2021
Little Caesars Arena
530 PM MST
TV: Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Winging It In Motown
NINE IS FINE
The Oilers scored an improbable comeback victory over the New York Rangers on Friday night, giving them their ninth win in ten games this season. Fuelled by what will likely be the goal of the year from Connor McDavid, the Oilers came back from a 4-1 deficit midway through the game to take two points in OT. Leon Draisaitl would bury the OT marker to cap a three point night, Jesse Puljujärvi had two goals, Zach Hyman had one and Tyson Barrie had a power play parker to make a six pack for the Oilers.
As long as the goals keep coming for the Oilers, so will the wins. The Oilers take their 9-1 record along with an electric power play to Detroit where they’ll meet the Red Wings at Little Caesars arena tonight. Can the Oilers make it ten of eleven?
Let’s go to the tape.
THE OILERS ARE SAYING
“I thought we did a great job coming out in the third and getting ourselves back in the game...I didn’t like that we gave one up to give them back the lead, but I thought [scoring] was a big moment, the crowd was really in the game, and it was an exciting night. I think it just kind of all escalated then.”
That’s Oilers captain Connor McDavid on his club’s 6-5 come-from-behind OT victory over the Rangers on Friday night.
When everything clicks, it clicks - and right now, things are clicking with the puck. An excellent night for the power play, just a world beating goal from McDavid, and an OT goal from Leon Draisaitl to wrap it all up.
THE RED WINGS ARE SAYING
“Lucas is dangerous...He’s very crafty with the puck.”
That’s Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin on 19-year old rookie Lucas Raymond after Detroit’s 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Raymond scored a goal in the club’s win.
Raymond was the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, and the forward has 14 points (6-8-14) in 13 games so far. He’s second in scoring on the Red Wings to Tyler Bertuzzi, who has just one more point. Look for him on Detroit’s top line tonight.
HAVE SOME OF THIS
- ROOKIE RED WINGS: Lucas Raymond is a scoring threat up top, and Moritz Seider is quickly looking like an outstanding pick for the Red Wings. Raymond is enjoying early success (14 points in 13 games), while Seider just picked up Rookie of the Month honours for the month of October.
- ELECTRIC SPECIAL TEAMS: The Oilers’ power play is at 50% on the season. Say it again, the Oilers are ten games into the year, and they’re scoring 50% of the time on the power play. It’s outrageous, and they’re playing a club that’s got a penalty kill that’s not good. Detroit’s PK success rate is 71% as of this moment, and the Oilers could certainly profit with a couple of power plays tonight.
- WHEN IT RAINS: Detroit is 26th in goals allowed per game (3.38). The Oilers can really put the Wings on their heels with a couple of early goals.
- LINE SWITCH: Devin Shore is out for at least a month after suffering a lower body injury in Edmonton’s win over the Rangers on Friday night. Up comes Ryan McLeod, who is a logical fit in at 4C. Zack Kassian was bumped to the second line with Yamamoto on line three during recent practice, we will see if that carries over into tonight. Also worth noting is that Tyson Barrie was practicing on a pair with Darnell Nurse, which...no, just no.
- THE PRICE OF BISON IS GOING UP: As much as I want to see the Oilers sign Jesse Puljujärvi to an eight year deal today, he has no incentive to do that right now. His two goal night puts him at 12 points on the year, good for fourth on the club in scoring. I had him in the upper 40s for a point total this year, that number could be eclipsed before February.
- NET GAINS: It’s been three weeks to the day since Mike Smith suffered a lower body injury. If he’s out this week, Stuart Skinner will have to get at least one, if not two of the games. The Oilers are playing four games in their next six nights (tonight in Detroit, Thursday in Boston, Friday in Buffalo and Sunday in St. Louis). Since Smith has been out, Mikko Koskinen has played every minute and put up good numbers (7-1-0, .920 SV% / 2.54 GAA) though he didn’t have his best stuff on Friday. Alex Nedeljkovic picked up a W in Vegas on Tuesday, though it’s too early to know if he or Tomas Greiss will get the nod in tonight’s matchup.
- SICK BAY: Mike Smith is day-to-day, while Devin Shore is on IR due to a lower body injury. For the Red Wings, Jakub Vrana is out indefinitely while he recovers from shoulder surgery.
