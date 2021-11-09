GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Detroit Red Wings

Edmonton Oilers (9-1-0), 1st, Pacific

Detroit Red Wings (6-5-2), 4th, Atlantic

08 November 2021

Little Caesars Arena

530 PM MST

TV: Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Winging It In Motown

NINE IS FINE

The Oilers scored an improbable comeback victory over the New York Rangers on Friday night, giving them their ninth win in ten games this season. Fuelled by what will likely be the goal of the year from Connor McDavid, the Oilers came back from a 4-1 deficit midway through the game to take two points in OT. Leon Draisaitl would bury the OT marker to cap a three point night, Jesse Puljujärvi had two goals, Zach Hyman had one and Tyson Barrie had a power play parker to make a six pack for the Oilers.

As long as the goals keep coming for the Oilers, so will the wins. The Oilers take their 9-1 record along with an electric power play to Detroit where they’ll meet the Red Wings at Little Caesars arena tonight. Can the Oilers make it ten of eleven?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“I thought we did a great job coming out in the third and getting ourselves back in the game...I didn’t like that we gave one up to give them back the lead, but I thought [scoring] was a big moment, the crowd was really in the game, and it was an exciting night. I think it just kind of all escalated then.”

Source

That’s Oilers captain Connor McDavid on his club’s 6-5 come-from-behind OT victory over the Rangers on Friday night.

When everything clicks, it clicks - and right now, things are clicking with the puck. An excellent night for the power play, just a world beating goal from McDavid, and an OT goal from Leon Draisaitl to wrap it all up.

THE RED WINGS ARE SAYING

“Lucas is dangerous...He’s very crafty with the puck.”

Source

That’s Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin on 19-year old rookie Lucas Raymond after Detroit’s 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Raymond scored a goal in the club’s win.

Raymond was the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, and the forward has 14 points (6-8-14) in 13 games so far. He’s second in scoring on the Red Wings to Tyler Bertuzzi, who has just one more point. Look for him on Detroit’s top line tonight.

HAVE SOME OF THIS