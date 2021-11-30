Late Links: Tuesday, November 30

Afternoon, everyone!

The Edmonton Oilers recalled D Markus Niemelainen from the Bakersfield Condors today as LD Duncan Keith has moved to injured reserve, while RD Cody Ceci has entered COVID-19 protocol. As a result of Ceci’s situation, the Oilers canceled today’s practice for precautionary reasons.

Edmonton-born (and Oiler-bred) LW Jake DeBrusk has apparently asked for a trade:

Early returns on DeBrusk being available have been substantial. As many as 8 teams have already reached out and inquired about the player, and more are expected today. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) November 30, 2021

Allegedly, the Oilers are one of those teams, because of course they are. DeBrusk hasn’t been successful in a hot minute, and makes almost $5MM against the cap. He’s an RFA after this season with a QO in that same cul-de-sac. His three year RAPM, per Evolving-Hockey (contrasted against Zack Kassian’s for some reason):

Look. A trade of DeBrusk for Kassian, straight across? I’m into it. That gets the Oilers out from under the remaining years of Kassian’s deal and that alone would be a win. They wouldn’t have to qualify DeBrusk and could, if it came to it, explore re-signing him to a much lower AAV. They can’t sign him anywhere close to what he’s making today or that will preclude them from extending Jesse Puljujarvi with term.

But if you start to talk about guys like Kailer Yamamoto or Philip Broberg going the other way? No thanks. Not interested. For a myriad of reasons. Unfortunately, an Oilers legacy who seems to be a good guy might be too tempting for Edmonton. Hopefully, one of the other interested parties are willing to pay a price Ken Holland simply can’t match and saves them from themselves.

This just in:

Due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Condors, tomorrow's game in Stockton has been postponed. #Condorstown



https://t.co/xfDjbNhoHj pic.twitter.com/4obmPnqgMu — Bakersfield Condors (@Condors) November 30, 2021

Not sure what that means for Niemelainen, but COVID-19 is affecting both the Oilers and the Condors now, and if this parade of injuries continues Edmonton might be forced to look elsewhere for immediate help.

