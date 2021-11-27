 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Vegas Golden Knights

Golden Knights have won 11 of their last 15, Oilers look to end road trip with a W

By Jeff Chapman
NHL: Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers (14-5-0), 2nd, Pacific

Vegas Golden Knights (12-8-0, 4th, Pacific

27 November 2021

T Mobile Arena

5 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet Oilers, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Knights On Ice

The Oilers are in Sin City looking to take two more points on the road. The Oilers are 1-1 on their trip so far, having won in Arizona after a disappointing loss in Dallas. Can Edmonton close their trip on a high note?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • WIN AND YOU’RE IN: Mikko Koskinen will start tonight for the Oilers after picking up the W in Arizona on Wednesday night. Can he put together sixty solid minutes en route to his 11th win of the season?
  • 20+: The Oilers have played 19 games, and Leon Draisaitl has 20 goals to his name. He picked up a pair against the Coyotes, is there another one on the horizon tonight?
  • CHASING CALGARY: A win tonight coupled with a Flames loss later tonight will give the Oilers top spot in the Pacific with a 15-5 record. Can the Oilers cap their road trip with a big W?

