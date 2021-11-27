GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Vegas Golden Knights

Edmonton Oilers (14-5-0), 2nd, Pacific
Vegas Golden Knights (12-8-0, 4th, Pacific
27 November 2021
T Mobile Arena
5 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet Oilers, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Knights On Ice
The Oilers are in Sin City looking to take two more points on the road. The Oilers are 1-1 on their trip so far, having won in Arizona after a disappointing loss in Dallas. Can Edmonton close their trip on a high note?
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
LET’S GET TURNT pic.twitter.com/OLX9efpFC2— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 27, 2021
- WIN AND YOU’RE IN: Mikko Koskinen will start tonight for the Oilers after picking up the W in Arizona on Wednesday night. Can he put together sixty solid minutes en route to his 11th win of the season?
- 20+: The Oilers have played 19 games, and Leon Draisaitl has 20 goals to his name. He picked up a pair against the Coyotes, is there another one on the horizon tonight?
- CHASING CALGARY: A win tonight coupled with a Flames loss later tonight will give the Oilers top spot in the Pacific with a 15-5 record. Can the Oilers cap their road trip with a big W?
Loading comments...