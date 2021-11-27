GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Vegas Golden Knights

Edmonton Oilers (14-5-0), 2nd, Pacific

Vegas Golden Knights (12-8-0, 4th, Pacific

27 November 2021

T Mobile Arena

5 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet Oilers, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Knights On Ice

The Oilers are in Sin City looking to take two more points on the road. The Oilers are 1-1 on their trip so far, having won in Arizona after a disappointing loss in Dallas. Can Edmonton close their trip on a high note?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

LET’S GET TURNT pic.twitter.com/OLX9efpFC2 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 27, 2021