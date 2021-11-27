GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (12-8-0, 4th, Pacific

27 November 2021

T Mobile Arena

5 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet Oilers, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Knights On Ice

HANGING AROUND

The Oilers emeged with a victory over the Arizona Coyotes by a 5-3 margin on Wednesday night. It was more interesting than it really had to be, as the Coyotes made it closer than the Oilers probably would have liked. Leon Draisaitl had a pair of goals, giving him his 19th and 20th goals of the season. Connor McDavid had a goal and an empty netter late, while Zack Kassian picked up his first goal of November in Edmonton’s win. The Oilers were up 4-1 with seven minutes remanining in the third period when the Coyotes got goals from Travis Boyd and Shayne Gostisbehere in the period of 90 seconds, but the Oilers held on long enough to preserve two points and a win.

The Oilers will play their final game of their three game road trip this evening in Vegas, looking to finish their trip at 2-1. Can the Oilers come out on top?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“Connor and Leon were kind of feeling it tonight...Just every night, those two are doing something and it’s pretty incredible. I don’t see them slowing down any time soon.”

Source

That’s Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s performance after Wedensday’s 5-3 win over Arizona.

It’s just another day at the office for Leon and Connor. Draisaitl scored two goals en route to his 20th goal in just 19 games this season, while Connor McDavid picked up a pair after his 17 game scoring streak came to an end the game prior.

THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS ARE SAYING

It’s pretty obvious I’ve been a little frustrated...Taking my anger out a little bit too much in the last few games. I kind of had to just relax and play again. I hit the goalie in the chest four times again tonight, on the breakaway [and] chances in the slot.

Source

That’s Vegas forward Mark Stone after his club’s 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Stone picked up an empty net goal and an assist in his club’s win. Even though it was an empty netter, it had to feel good.

HAVE SOME OF THIS

It’s not a penalty against the Coyotes because it didn’t actually decapitate Connor McDavid. #oilers pic.twitter.com/LjgQD8sKBc — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) November 25, 2021

How is this not at least two minutes?

Zack Kassian got a bump to the top line in Wednesday’s win over the Coyotes. He filled the scoresheet with three points (1-2-3), his first points in the month of November. Kassian replaced Jesse Puljujärvi up top. I’m not sure if this is Tippett trying to shore up some of the ugly that’s in the bottom six or if he’s just trying to get Kassian going. Maybe it’s both. Puljujärvi is going to have a postive net impact on whatever line he’s on, and Kassian getting his first points in a month is nice too. I don’t mind this setup, but Puljujärvi playing only twelve minutes is kinda light.

Philip Broberg has shown well his first two games since being called up. The club leaned on him for 21 and a half minutes of ice time, nearly twice as much as William Lagesson played in Wednesday’s win. I hesitate suggesting that he’s “the best” or “the second best” left defenceman right now simply because we haven’t seen a whole lot, but I’d be hard-pressed to send him back to Bakersfield even with everyone healthy.

The Golden Knights had a less than stellar start to the season, but they’re coming around nicely since an ugly 1-4 start. They’ve gone 11-4 since then, and I don’t even want to know what this team is going to do when Jack Eichel is healthy. What’s gotten better? Almost everything. Players have gotten healthy, they’re up over the league average in goals per game (12th), though they’ve still got a bit to go in goals allowed (23rd).

NET GAINS: Stuart Skinner (2-3-0, .928 SV% / 2.44 GAA) was in the starter’s net during practice yesterday, and I’d expect him to get the nod tonight for the Oilers. For Vegas, Robin Lehner (9-7-0, .913 SV% / 2.95 GAA) is likely to go.

Oilers are chasing Calgary in the standings up top. A win tonight can give them sole possesion of first place in the Pacific if the Flames stumble against the Jets.