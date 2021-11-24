GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes (4-13-2, 8th, Central

24 November 2021

Gila River Arena

8 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Five For Howling

The Oilers dropped a clunker in Dallas last night. They’re in Arizona tonight to take on the Coyotes, who are winners in three of their last four. Let’s see what’s cooking tonight.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

oh yeah this is gonna go over well https://t.co/3mVGf9hhKV — Jeff Chapman (@NewWaveOil) November 25, 2021

84: Hello William Lagesson. Lagesson will make his season debut tonight after Duncan Keith left early in last night’s 4-1 loss with an upper body injury. Keith is listed as day-to-day. The Oilers are running a left side of Russell - Broberg - Lagesson which is...creative for sure.

