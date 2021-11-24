GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Arizona Coyotes

Edmonton Oilers (13-5-0), 2nd, Pacific

Arizona Coyotes (4-13-2, 8th, Central

24 November 2021

Gila River Arena

8 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Five For Howling

LET DOWN IN BIG D

The Stars scored a pair of power play goals in the first period and never looked back. Dallas won this game handily from the time the puck hit the ice. Ryan McLeod scored the lone Oiler goal on a nifty feed from Leon Draisaitl and Jesse Puljujärvi, but that’d be all the Oilers could muster. Dallas was 2/5 on the power play, while the Oilers were unable to cash in on two attempts. Duncan Keith would sustain an upper body injury in the second period and not return. Stuart Skinner turned aside 29 of 33 saves in the loss.

The Oilers look to get back on track with a visit to Arizona to visit a Coyotes team with points in their last four games (3-0-1). Can the Oilers find their way back into the win column tonight?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

This streak’s over, so, move on.

Source

That’s Oilers head coach Dave Tippett on Connor McDavid’s 17-game point streak coming to an end last night.

McDavid (12-20-32) was held without a point for the first time this season. He’ll have more than a good chance at getting a couple of them back tonight in Arizona.

THE COYOTES ARE SAYING

“He has the poise, that swagger to make big plays...So I think he needs to keep working on his all-around game, but the feel is there. The talent is there. It’s a matter now to keep working with the young guy and developing him.”

Source

That’s Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny on forward Kyle Capobianco’s game winning goal. The Coyotes defeated the LA Kings by a 2-1 OT margin on Sunday.

The Coyotes have struggled for goals this season, but Kyle Capobianco’s second goal of the season gives him four points (2-2-4) in five games.

HAVE SOME OF THIS