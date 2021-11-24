GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Arizona Coyotes

Edmonton Oilers (13-5-0), 2nd, Pacific
Arizona Coyotes (4-13-2, 8th, Central
24 November 2021
Gila River Arena
8 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Five For Howling
LET DOWN IN BIG D
The Stars scored a pair of power play goals in the first period and never looked back. Dallas won this game handily from the time the puck hit the ice. Ryan McLeod scored the lone Oiler goal on a nifty feed from Leon Draisaitl and Jesse Puljujärvi, but that’d be all the Oilers could muster. Dallas was 2/5 on the power play, while the Oilers were unable to cash in on two attempts. Duncan Keith would sustain an upper body injury in the second period and not return. Stuart Skinner turned aside 29 of 33 saves in the loss.
The Oilers look to get back on track with a visit to Arizona to visit a Coyotes team with points in their last four games (3-0-1). Can the Oilers find their way back into the win column tonight?
Let’s go to the tape.
THE OILERS ARE SAYING
This streak’s over, so, move on.
That’s Oilers head coach Dave Tippett on Connor McDavid’s 17-game point streak coming to an end last night.
McDavid (12-20-32) was held without a point for the first time this season. He’ll have more than a good chance at getting a couple of them back tonight in Arizona.
THE COYOTES ARE SAYING
“He has the poise, that swagger to make big plays...So I think he needs to keep working on his all-around game, but the feel is there. The talent is there. It’s a matter now to keep working with the young guy and developing him.”
That’s Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny on forward Kyle Capobianco’s game winning goal. The Coyotes defeated the LA Kings by a 2-1 OT margin on Sunday.
The Coyotes have struggled for goals this season, but Kyle Capobianco’s second goal of the season gives him four points (2-2-4) in five games.
HAVE SOME OF THIS
- There’s been no update on Duncan Keith’s status after leaving yesterday’s game midway through the second period. Keith suffered what’s being called “an upper body injury”, William Lagesson is currently with the team and the likely choice to go tonight if Keith is out. A left side of Broberg - Russell - Lagesson is not going to do it for the club in the long (or short) term, but it just might have to do it for tonight.
- The goals are getting harder to come by for the Oilers.. Everything was going in the net for the Oilers through their first nine games, they scored 39 in their first nine. Their last nine? 30. That’s a full goal less per game. The Oilers allowed 31 goals in their last nine games, which sure looks like .500 hockey. (The Oilers are 5-4 in their last nine after going 9-1 to start the year).
- The Oilers’ goals are drying up a bit, but the Coyotes’ taps haven’t turned on all season. Arizona is last in the league with a dismal 1.79 goals scored per game, they are 30th in the league allowing 3.53 goals per game. Tonight could be the exact thing the Oilers need to shake last night’s game out of their systems.
- The Coyotes have had a tough go of it to start their season, but they are getting some support with three wins in their last four games. Defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere currently leads the club in scoring (2-12-14), while Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller both have ten points in 19 games. Since joining the Coyotes, goaltender Scott Wedgewood has provided ample support in net.
- Mikko Koskinen (9-2-0, .910 SV% / 2.96 GAA) ought to get the second half of the back to back in net tonight. The Coyotes are going with Scott Wedgewood, (3-3-2, .922 SV% / 2.43 GAA) who was claimed from the NJ waiver wire three weeks ago.
- The Oilers have more than their fair share of injuries to contend with, but the Coyotes are right behind them. Both Andrew Ladd and Johan Larsson have been out due to Covid protocol for more than a week, while goaltender Carter Hutton is on injured reserve with a lower body injury. Forwards Jay Beagle and Conor Timmins are out with lower body injuries as well.
- The Flames have taken a three point lead on the Pacific Division lead, though the Oilers have two games in hand. A win tonight would put Edmonton right on Calgary’s heels.
