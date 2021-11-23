GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Dallas Stars

Edmonton Oilers (13-4-0), 2nd, Pacific

Dallas Stars (7-7-2, 6th, Central

23 November 2021

American Airlines Center

630 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Defending Big D

After a two game homestand, the Oilers are back on the road for three games. They face the Stars in Dallas tonight, as two rookie goaltenders go head to head. The Oilers are looking for their fourteenth win in eighteen tries, can they shoot out the Stars tonight?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

MORE STU: Stuart Skinner gets the nod in the crease once again for Edmonton tonight, Skinner has played lights out for the Oilers over the last couple of games, and he looks to pick up his third win of the season tonight.

D-NURSE: The defence will again be without Darnell Nurse who is recovering from a broken finger. Can the left side of Duncan Keith, Phlip Broberg and Kris Russell hang tough?

A win tonight could put the Oilers back on top of the Pacific, pending the outcome of Calgary / Chicago. Let’s get at ‘er.