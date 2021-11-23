GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars (7-7-2, 6th, Central

23 November 2021

American Airlines Center

630 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Defending Big D

SCORE MORE

The Oilers exploded by scoring four goals in the first period of Saturday night’s 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Edmonton had a couple of even strength goals, a power play goal, and a shorthanded goal when Kailer Yamamoto buried a gift from Seth Jones. Both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist (Leon had a shorty as well), while Philip Broberg got his first career NHL assist on Ryan McLeod’s second of the year. Tyson Barrie scored on the power play, and the Oilers got another solid night in net from Stuart Skinner. Skinner made 29 saves for his second win of the season.

The Oilers begin a three game road trip with a stop in Dallas tonight. Can the Oilers wrap up their fourteenth win of the season?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“We capitalized on some chance and we gave up a couple of chances, and Skinner was sharp early...I think it was good for him to jump right in the game. I think in the first shift he had a Grade-A chance against him, and he made a good save. He got in the game early and we capitalized on some chances, got a 5-on-3 and capitalized there, and then we were kind of off and running.”

Source

That’s Oilers head coach Dave Tippett after his club’s 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Stuart Skinner has two wins in a row, and he’ll get a chance to make it three on this road trip. Skinner has turned aside 75 of 78 shots in his last two games, he’s got that mojo right now.

THE STARS ARE SAYING

“I saw that [Raffl] was skating, getting the puck, so I just tried to join with him,” Hintz said. “And then I saw that there was only one [defenseman] in the play, so it was good. … It’s a big one that you get [the pass] on the tape because you’re trying to skate fast, so if it’s not there, it might be a missed chance, but today I got two nice passes, so it was great.”

Source

That’s Stars forward Roope Hintz after his club’s 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Roope Hintz scored two shorthanded goals in Dallas’ victory over the Blues, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished in the league since Neal Broten did it for the North Stars in 1988 against the Whalers. Hintz will be the top line centre on a line with veteran Joe Pavelski and winger Jason Robertson this evening.

HAVE SOME OF THIS

Stuart Skinner in the starter’s net at practice before the team takes off for Dallas. Top three lines remain unchanged, Perlini in for Benson on fourth line. Derek Ryan is taking part in the practice as well. pic.twitter.com/jxN3um6dlU — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) November 22, 2021