Copper & Blue Podcast: The One Where Stuart Skinner Saves Us

It’s not often there is an episode where a player not named McDavid or Draisaitl steals the show, but this is one of them. Newcomer Gerard Murray debuts the pod for his first episode and is joined by Preston and Shona as they talk about Stuart Skinner’s big week in the Oilers crease.

They also delve into a few good games from the Oilers’ third-line and break down some rumours regarding a certain Bruins goaltender who could be up for grabs.

Listen here or on your favourite podcast streaming app!