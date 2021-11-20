GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Edmonton Oilers (12-4-0), 1st, Pacific
Chicago Blackhawks (5-9-2, 7th, Central
20 November 2021
Rogers Place
8 PM MST
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Second City Hockey
Stuart Skinner stopped almost everything that came his way in Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets. He’ll look for a repeat performance tonight as the Blackhawks are in town. Chicago had a dreadful start to the season, winning just one of their first eleven games. They’re on a streak right now, winners of their last four.
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
Oilers lineup vs. Blackhawks on @HockeyNight:— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) November 21, 2021
Hyman - McDavid - Puljujarvi
RNH - Draisaitl - Yamamoto
Foegele - McLeod - Kassian
Benson - Sceviour - Turris
Keith - Bouchard
Broberg - Ceci
Russell - Barrie
Skinner#Oilers
- A couple of familiar faces are back in town tonight wearing Chicago colours. Caleb Jones is on the top pair with his brother Seth, while Juhar Khaira is expected to centre the fourth line with Mike Hardman and Ryan Carpenter. Caleb Jones was sent to the Blackhawks as part of the Duncan Keith deal, while Jujhar Khaira signed a one year deal in Chicago as a free agent.
- STUEY: Stuart Skinner is getting the start for Edmonton tonight after a killer performance against the Jets on Thursday night. I wish Skinner well and I hope he stops them all, I also hope the number of shots he has to stop is a number in the 20s or low 30s unlike Thursday’s 47 shots faced.
- THE OILERS DEFENCE: Edmonton’s defence is going to look quite a bit differet tonight with the absence of Darnell Nurse. Philip Broberg will make his NHL debut tonight, while everyone on the left side is expected to spread out their minutes in order to fill in during Nurse’s absence while he recovers from a broken finger. Losing your top defender on the left side puts a cramp in your roster, doing it with a goaltender who is playing in his fifth career game adds another twist to the evening.
Loading comments...