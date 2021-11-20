GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Edmonton Oilers (12-4-0), 1st, Pacific

Chicago Blackhawks (5-9-2, 7th, Central

20 November 2021

Rogers Place

8 PM MST

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Second City Hockey

Stuart Skinner stopped almost everything that came his way in Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets. He’ll look for a repeat performance tonight as the Blackhawks are in town. Chicago had a dreadful start to the season, winning just one of their first eleven games. They’re on a streak right now, winners of their last four.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Oilers lineup vs. Blackhawks on @HockeyNight:



Hyman - McDavid - Puljujarvi

RNH - Draisaitl - Yamamoto

Foegele - McLeod - Kassian

Benson - Sceviour - Turris



Keith - Bouchard

Broberg - Ceci

Russell - Barrie



Skinner#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) November 21, 2021