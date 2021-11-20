GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks (5-9-2, 7th, Central

20 November 2021

Rogers Place

8 PM MST

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

A CLINIC

Connor McDavid scored another jaw dropping goal when he scored his eleventh goal of the season. He had another in the shootout as did Kyle Turris in Edmonton’s 2-1 shootout victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Normally, a killer McDavid goal would be the big story after a close win, but Thursday night belonged to Stuart Skinner and his 46-save performance. Skinner stopped all but one of 47 shots en route to his first win of the season, and it will be hard act to follow.

The Oilers host the Blackhawks tonight, there will be some notable lineup changes on defence due to injuries. Can the Oilers hang on for win number 13 on the season?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“It was an exciting game...It was a hard-fought battle all night between both teams. It was a hard-fought win. It was huge getting [McDavid’s] goal to tie it up, and then the kill in overtime really got us the momentum going into the shootout and we were able to capitalize. It was huge that we got the win.”

Source

That’s Stuart Skinner after Edmonton’s 2-1 win over Winnipeg on Thursday night.

Skinner’s performance is memorable, kind of like when Ben Scrivens made 59 saves against the Sharks back in 2014. Skinner took care of all but one shot sent his way, marvellous for a goaltender making only his fourth career start. He’ll get another chance to turn heads tonight, as he’s scheduled to make the start.

THE BLACKHAWKS ARE SAYING

“We’ve got to figure out a way to play a little bit better with the lead...Just seemed like it was a lot of like chasing the puck, get it out of the zone, and they come out and do the same thing over and over again. It’s not really the recipe for success. That should be the fun time to play hockey, and when you have the lead, the other teams take chances, and you can take advantage.”

Source

That’s Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane after his club’s 4-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.

After an especially slow start to the season (1-9-2), the Blackhawks are winners of four straight.

HAVE SOME OF THIS