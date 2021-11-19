Lunch Links: Friday, November 19

Afternoon, everyone!

Well, it finally happened: Edmonton ended its losing streak against the Winnipeg Jets last night to the tune of a 2-1 (SO) victory at Rogers Place. The Oilers were fortunate to even make it to overtime, requiring a stout 45 saves from Stuart Skinner and another piece of magic from Connor McDavid to get there. In the extra frame, the Oilers were tasked with killing 3:17 of 4v3 to get to the shootout. They managed it, though, and Connor McDavid and Kyle Turris both went wide and sniped blocker side on Connor Hellebuyck to finally put the game to bed. It was exciting, as far as 1-1 games go anyway, and the building was boisterous after McDavid’s second worldie in as many home games.

It wasn’t all good news, however, as word came from the organization this morning that Darnell Nurse, the only good LD on the roster at present, will miss “a few weeks” after picking up a knock last night. As a result, Edmonton recalled Philip Broberg and William Lagesson from Bakersfield this morning. Both could make their season debuts against Chicago tomorrow night on HNIC. Stay tuned. Slater Koekkoek also went down last night with an injury, too, and both he and Nurse were officially placed on IR this morning. As of today, the Oilers’ LD depth is something like a disaster.

Thankfully, their schedule is pretty light from now until the end of the month, so it’s possible they get Nurse back before anything really goes off the rails.

Mike Smith was sent to LTIR this morning, too, meaning his month-long stint as “day-to-day” is finally over. Unfortunately, is moving to long-term injured reserve doesn’t bode well for his expedient return. Skinner was phenomenal last night, but I can’t imagine Ken “Greybeards Only” Holland is super stoked at the prospect of running Koskinen and Skinner for the rest of the year. I’d be shocked if there wasn’t some action on this front in the coming months.

Otherwise, have yourselves a fantastic weekend, and we’ll see you back here tomorrow for our typical GAMEDAY coverage. Stay blessed.

PODCAST SZN

The Edmonton Oilers showed their first signs of weakness losing to both the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres last week. Yet, they came away with victories over the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues as well.

Preston, Shona, and Corey recap why the team came away with an odd record over the past week and ponder if there could be internal solutions to some of their problems. They also participate in an interesting thought experiment to see if the Oilers could finally land a consistent third-line centerman.

