Oilers To Recall Philip Broberg

The Oilers are expected to recall defenceman Philip Broberg today after an injury to Slater Koekkoek in last night’s bonkers win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Koekkoek took an awkward fall into the boards during the second period, and is said by Dave Tippett to have a lower body injury. Koekkoek is currently listed as day-to-day.

I can confirm this report from Rasmus. The Oilers are calling up defenceman Philip Broberg from AHL Bakersfield. Slater Koekkoek sustained a lower-body injury last night vs. WPG. https://t.co/RiBCnXG73Q — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) November 19, 2021

A Broberg recall today could see him make his NHL debut as soon as tomorrow versus Chicago.

The eighth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Broberg has had a nice start to the 2021-22 season with the Condors. With ten points (0-10-10) in 13 games, he leads all Condor defencemen in scoring.

It will be interesting to see which pair Broberg would fit on if he makes his debut tomorrow. Does he pair with Evan Bouchard on the third pair? Would Tippett consider breaking up the Keith-Ceci pair to put Broberg in with Ceci? Tyson Barrie is almost certainly stapled to Nurse with Broberg in the lineup.

More to come.