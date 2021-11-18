GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets (9-3-3), 1st, Central

18 November 2021

Rogers Place

7 PM MST

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Arctic Ice Hockey

The Oilers are back home to face the Jets. Winnipeg took care of the Oilers by a 5-2 margin on Tuesday night, and the Oilers would love the opportunity to repay the Jets for their hospitality. Can the Oilers find two points at home?

Projected lineup vs Jets:



Hyman-McDavid-Puljujarvi

RNH-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Foegele-McLeod-Kassian

Benson-Sceviour-Turris



Nurse-Barrie

Keith-Ceci

Koekkoek-Bouchard



Skinner — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) November 18, 2021

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Stuart Skinner is back in goal tonight, and he’s got a tall ask in front of him. Skinner was brought in for Mikko Koskinen after 40 minutes of play on Tuesday night, and he kept everything out of the net that was sent his way. He’ll be asked to do it for three periods tonight, and he’ll look to earn his first win of the season in the process.

Benson - Sceviour - Turris is your fourth line, which is a fair bit of difference compared to Perlini - Ryan - Turris on Tuesday. Derek Ryan is being held out of today’s game due to concussion related symptoms. Can this fourth line help stop the barrage of shots?

5 ON 5: It’s back to the simple stuff: the Oilers are great on the power play (42.6% success rate), but they’ve got to get some more from their 5 on 5 scoring. Edmonton was held without an even strength goal on Tuesday, can they improve on that number tonight?

Revenge game. Let’s get at it.