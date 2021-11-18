 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets

Stuart Skinner and the Oilers look to keep Jets off the scoreboard

By Jeff Chapman
NHL: NOV 12 Oilers at Sabres Photo by John Crouch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (11-4-0), 2nd, Pacific

Winnipeg Jets (9-3-3), 1st, Central

18 November 2021

Rogers Place

7 PM MST

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Arctic Ice Hockey

The Oilers are back home to face the Jets. Winnipeg took care of the Oilers by a 5-2 margin on Tuesday night, and the Oilers would love the opportunity to repay the Jets for their hospitality. Can the Oilers find two points at home?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • Stuart Skinner is back in goal tonight, and he’s got a tall ask in front of him. Skinner was brought in for Mikko Koskinen after 40 minutes of play on Tuesday night, and he kept everything out of the net that was sent his way. He’ll be asked to do it for three periods tonight, and he’ll look to earn his first win of the season in the process.
  • Benson - Sceviour - Turris is your fourth line, which is a fair bit of difference compared to Perlini - Ryan - Turris on Tuesday. Derek Ryan is being held out of today’s game due to concussion related symptoms. Can this fourth line help stop the barrage of shots?
  • 5 ON 5: It’s back to the simple stuff: the Oilers are great on the power play (42.6% success rate), but they’ve got to get some more from their 5 on 5 scoring. Edmonton was held without an even strength goal on Tuesday, can they improve on that number tonight?

Revenge game. Let’s get at it.

