Hot Links: Wednesday, November 17

Morning, folks!

The big story from Edmonton last night was the Canadian Men’s National (Soccer) Team grinding out a 2-1 decision at Stadium Iceteca (I will never call it Commonwealth again). The absolutely massive result puts Canada at the top of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying group with six matches left. Exciting!

In lesser news, the Oilers stunk it up in Winnipeg on their way back home. Mikko Koskinen let a soft one in early and that was that. Edmonton was down 4-0 in the second period before clawing back a couple of goals to make it somewhat interesting down the stretch, but the result was never in doubt. Their record is still quite strong, but games like these against teams like Winnipeg lay bare some of the flaws people like me pointed out way back in the summer. This team is still buoyed by its two superstars and still gives almost everything they create right back when they’re off the ice.

Apropos of nothing, Ethan Bear is on track for 29 points without playing any PP time. What are the odds he outscores Warren Foegele and Duncan Keith combined?

PODCAST SZN

The Edmonton Oilers showed their first signs of weakness losing to both the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres last week. Yet, they came away with victories over the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues as well.

Preston, Shona, and Corey recap why the team came away with an odd record over the past week and ponder if there could be internal solutions to some of their problems. They also participate in an interesting thought experiment to see if the Oilers could finally land a consistent third-line centerman.

