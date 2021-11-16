GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Winnipeg Jets

Edmonton Oilers (11-3-0), 1st, Pacific
Winnipeg Jets (8-3-3), 3rd, Central
16 November 2021
Canada Life Centre
6 PM MST
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Arctic Ice Hockey
Edmonton stops in Winnipeg looking to close out their road trip above .500. Are there two more points in the cards for the Oilers tonight?
Oilers lineup in Winnipeg:— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) November 17, 2021
Hyman - McDavid - Puljujarvi
RNH - Draisaitl - Yamamoto
Foegele - McLeod - Kassian
Perlini - Ryan - Turris
Nurse - Barrie
Keith - Ceci
Koekkoek - Bouchard
Koskinen#Oilers
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- 22 FOR YOU: Tyson Barrie is on the first pair with Darnell Nurse after what at least one prominent media member called a “soft” performance from Evan Bouchard against the St. Louis Blues.
- 44 SOME MORE: Zack Kassian is back after missing the last three games with a lower body injury. On a trio with Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod, can this line get another goal tonight?
- The Jets are a good test for the Oilers. They’re well-rested, they’re on a two game win streak, and they’re a good team. The Oilers are coming off a big win in St. Louis. Can the Oilers get on top early?
The Oilers are looking for win number 12 tonight. Can they get it?
Loading comments...