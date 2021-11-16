 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Winnipeg Jets

Oilers close out their roadie with a stop in Winnipeg

By Jeff Chapman
/ new
Edmonton Oilers v St Louis Blues Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (11-3-0), 1st, Pacific

Winnipeg Jets (8-3-3), 3rd, Central

16 November 2021

Canada Life Centre

6 PM MST

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Arctic Ice Hockey

Edmonton stops in Winnipeg looking to close out their road trip above .500. Are there two more points in the cards for the Oilers tonight?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • 22 FOR YOU: Tyson Barrie is on the first pair with Darnell Nurse after what at least one prominent media member called a “soft” performance from Evan Bouchard against the St. Louis Blues.
  • 44 SOME MORE: Zack Kassian is back after missing the last three games with a lower body injury. On a trio with Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod, can this line get another goal tonight?
  • The Jets are a good test for the Oilers. They’re well-rested, they’re on a two game win streak, and they’re a good team. The Oilers are coming off a big win in St. Louis. Can the Oilers get on top early?

The Oilers are looking for win number 12 tonight. Can they get it?

Loading comments...