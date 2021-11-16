GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Winnipeg Jets

Edmonton Oilers (11-3-0), 1st, Pacific

Winnipeg Jets (8-3-3), 3rd, Central

16 November 2021

Canada Life Centre

6 PM MST

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Arctic Ice Hockey

Edmonton stops in Winnipeg looking to close out their road trip above .500. Are there two more points in the cards for the Oilers tonight?

Oilers lineup in Winnipeg:



Hyman - McDavid - Puljujarvi

RNH - Draisaitl - Yamamoto

Foegele - McLeod - Kassian

Perlini - Ryan - Turris



Nurse - Barrie

Keith - Ceci

Koekkoek - Bouchard



Koskinen#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) November 17, 2021

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Zack Kassian is back after missing the last three games with a lower body injury. On a trio with Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod, can this line get another goal tonight?

Zack Kassian is back after missing the last three games with a lower body injury. On a trio with Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod, can this line get another goal tonight? The Jets are a good test for the Oilers. They’re well-rested, they’re on a two game win streak, and they’re a good team. The Oilers are coming off a big win in St. Louis. Can the Oilers get on top early?

The Oilers are looking for win number 12 tonight. Can they get it?