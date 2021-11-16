Copper & Blue Podcast: Speed Bumps

The Edmonton Oilers showed their first signs of weakness losing to both the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres last week. Yet, they came away with victories over the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues as well.

Preston, Shona, and Corey recap why the team came away with an odd record over the past week and ponder if there could be internal solutions to some of their problems. They also participate in an interesting thought experiment to see if the Oilers could finally land a consistent third-line centerman.