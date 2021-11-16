GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets (8-3-3), 3rd, Central

16 November 2021

Canada Life Centre

6 PM MST

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

LAST MINUTE HEROICS

Kailer Yamamoto scored the game winner in a seesaw 5-4 matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night. Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play, Connor McDavid scored his 600th and 601st points, Ryan McLeod scored his first career NHL goal while Mikko Koskinen picked up 35 saves en route to his ninth win on the season. Edmonton came from behind, gave up a two goal lead, and still won the game. It made for an exciting finish, even if it wasn’t how they drew it up.

The Oilers can finish their road trip over .500 with a win in Winnipeg tonight. Can the Oilers make it a dozen in 15?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“It’s huge...Any time you can get a game-winning goal, it’s huge. I’m definitely going to try and build off that.”

That’s Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto after his game winning goal in Sunday’s 5-4 win over St. Louis.

Kailer Yamamoto had a goal and an assist in Sunday’s win over the Jets, it puts the stop to a four game streak without a point. Can Yamamoto string a few games with a few points?

THE JETS ARE SAYING

“It felt good to end that one. It was a grind of a game, and we started to pick our game up toward the end of that third period and play a little more grinding style. You need to be able to pull those ones off in this league.”

That’s Jets captain Mark Scheifele after scoring the game winning goal in overtime against the LA Kings on Saturday.

Scheifele’s goal was his first goal of the season, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Winnipeg’s win put the stop to a 7 game winning streak for the Kings.

HAVE SOME OF THIS

Hyman-McDavid-Puljujarvi

RNH-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Foegele-McLeod-Kassian

Perlini-Ryan-Turris



Nurse-Barrie

Keith-Ceci

Koekkoek-Bouchard



Sure looks like Zack Kassian is back. Also, Barrie back up top?