GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Winnipeg Jets

Edmonton Oilers (11-3-0), 1st, Pacific
Winnipeg Jets (8-3-3), 3rd, Central
16 November 2021
Canada Life Centre
6 PM MST
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Arctic Ice Hockey
LAST MINUTE HEROICS
Kailer Yamamoto scored the game winner in a seesaw 5-4 matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night. Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play, Connor McDavid scored his 600th and 601st points, Ryan McLeod scored his first career NHL goal while Mikko Koskinen picked up 35 saves en route to his ninth win on the season. Edmonton came from behind, gave up a two goal lead, and still won the game. It made for an exciting finish, even if it wasn’t how they drew it up.
The Oilers can finish their road trip over .500 with a win in Winnipeg tonight. Can the Oilers make it a dozen in 15?
Let’s go to the tape.
THE OILERS ARE SAYING
“It’s huge...Any time you can get a game-winning goal, it’s huge. I’m definitely going to try and build off that.”
That’s Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto after his game winning goal in Sunday’s 5-4 win over St. Louis.
Kailer Yamamoto had a goal and an assist in Sunday’s win over the Jets, it puts the stop to a four game streak without a point. Can Yamamoto string a few games with a few points?
THE JETS ARE SAYING
“It felt good to end that one. It was a grind of a game, and we started to pick our game up toward the end of that third period and play a little more grinding style. You need to be able to pull those ones off in this league.”
That’s Jets captain Mark Scheifele after scoring the game winning goal in overtime against the LA Kings on Saturday.
Scheifele’s goal was his first goal of the season, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Winnipeg’s win put the stop to a 7 game winning streak for the Kings.
HAVE SOME OF THIS
Hyman-McDavid-Puljujarvi— Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) November 16, 2021
RNH-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Foegele-McLeod-Kassian
Perlini-Ryan-Turris
Nurse-Barrie
Keith-Ceci
Koekkoek-Bouchard
Koskinen
Sure looks like Zack Kassian is back. Also, Barrie back up top?
- CAN’T STOP, WON’T STOP? The Oilers are winners of eleven games in fourteen. That’s really good. The Oilers are scoring 4.14 goals a game, which is easily the best in the league. They’re allowing an average of 3 goals a game, which is 18th in the league. 18th in the league doesn’t matter if the Oilers keep scoring the most goals in the league. The solution to this riddle is to keep scoring four or more goals per game until the end of time. I say the Oilers do it.
- Kyle Connor has jumped out to a very nice start for the Winnipeg Jets. He’s got 19 points (14-5-19) in 14 games, he was on a line with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Blake Wheeler yesterday in practice. Connor has a goal in each of his last three games, he’s one to watch tonight.
- HUNGRY: The Jets are 3-1-1 in their last five, a win tonight could put them atop the Central Division.
- MIKE SMITH: It’s been five days since Mike Smith had a “setback” to his injury and returned to Edmonton. Smith has been out of the lineup since October 19th stemming from a lower body injury. If he’s not back this week, I’d bet you a nickel that Stuart Skinner will get his third start on Saturday against the Blackhawks.
- JUST ANOTHER DAY: In case you missed Sunday’s game, Leon Draisaitl picked up another power play goal. He’s got 15 goals on the season, the Oilers have played 14 games. That’s like an 85 goal pace which is ridiculous, but he’s got 68 more games to get 35 goals for 50 on the season. I like those odds.
- RYAN MCLEOD: It’s always a great day to score your first career NHL goal. McLeod scored a fun goal that was made to happen by Warren Foegele getting up in Colton Parayko’s personal space after the Oilers had just made it 3-2. Kyle Turris had a nice pass to Foegele, who tried stuffing it behind Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington. It rolled off of Foegele’s stick, and Ryan McLeod was there to tap it home. Good stuff.
- NET GAINS: The Oilers will run with Mikko Koskinen (9-1-0, .915 SV% / 2.74 GAA). The Jets are likely to counter with Connor Hellebuyck (5-2-3, .911 SV% / 2.87 GAA).
- PLAYOFFS: Look, I’m petty. The Oilers need to win this game by six goals to begin their revenge tour after last season’s four game playoff flop. Let’s get at ‘er.
Loading comments...