Hot Links: Monday, November 15

Morning, folks!

Hope everyone had a good weekend. I know the Oilers did. Edmonton stayed near the top of the NHL after a nice bounceback win against the St. Louis Blues last night, earning a split on their four game swing through the United States after losses to Detroit and Buffalo and a big win against the Boston Bruins on Colby Cave night. RIP Caver.

Edmonton’s road trip isn’t over just yet, however, as our heroes stop in Winnipeg for the first game of a home and home series with the Jets tomorrow night. Then they’ll stay home for a game against Chicago on Thursday before heading back out on the road for three more games.

Edmonton is currently sporting the league’s two leading scorers in Leon Draisaitl (15-16-31) and Connor McDavid (10-17-27) and four players at or above one point per game. One of those players is Jesse Puljujarvi (6-8-14), who is playing out the last year in his deal and is due for an extension. It would be most prudent of the Oilers to extend him forever but, it must be asked, what’s he worth on a max deal?

(Images courtesy: Evolving-Hockey.com)

There’s obviously a very good player here. On an eight year term, Evolving Hockey predicts a $5.157MM cap hit. I’m not sure whether he is amenable to a max-term extension, but the Oilers certainly should be, especially around that number.

ah yes, the "soft" evan bouchard. seems a little early in bouchard's time as an oiler for the S word to come out, but it's spec's world and we're just living in it baby pic.twitter.com/6wx8UmV9oC — Jeff Chapman (@NewWaveOil) November 15, 2021

Pretty amazing to me that Spec names and shames Evan Bouchard — who is essentially still a rookie — without making mention of why he’s playing P1 (because Barrie cannot) or the $9.25MM ‘Olympian’ beside him. Classic Edmonton media.

PODCAST SZN

The Edmonton Oilers are a franchise-best 9-1-0 to start the 2021/22 NHL season!

The Copper & Blue crew breaks down how the Oilers have been able to get off to such a fantastic start as well as how they could be even better down the stretch.

They also dive deep into the recent lineup changes made by Dave Tippett and how they could affect the team as they head out on a five-game road trip.

Yamamoto’s Late Tally Pushes Oilers Over Blues 5-4 (Copper and Blue)

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Buffalo Sabres (Copper and Blue)

Final: Edmonton 5, Boston 3 (Copper and Blue)

Chia vs Holland (Copper and Blue)

Goal goals (Copper and Blue)

What Does A Jesse Puljujarvi Extension Look Like? (ON)

Need To Know: McDavid Hits Another Milestone And Matthew Wins Battle Of Tkachuks (SN)

Player Grades: Kailer Yamamoto Fires The Last Shot As Oilers Top Blues In Barnburner (EJ)

Draisaitl, Oilers Continue Dominance In Big Win Over Blues (SN)

Edmonton Oilers Land Last-Second KO Punch To Beat St. Louis (ES)

McDavid Buries Puck In Dying Seconds For 600th Career Point (SN)

Questions For Quinn: It’s Called Fashion! (ON)

Oilersnation Power Rankings: Week 5 (ON)

How Hockey Hall of Famer Ken Holland helped create ‘the Harvard of hockey management’ (TA)

Lowetide: How good is Matvey Petrov and is he on an NHL trajectory? (TA)

Lowetide: Will Ken Holland make an early-season trade to bolster the Oilers? What history tells us (TA)

Why can’t Connor McDavid get a call? Latest missed penalty has Oilers asking, ‘Did you see that up there, too?’ (TA)