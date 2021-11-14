 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ St. Louis Blues

Oilers look to bring back goals, make them fashionable in tilt versus Blues

By Jeff Chapman
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Buffalo Sabres Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers (10-3-0), 1st, Pacific

St Louis Blues (8-3-2), 4th, Central

14 November 2021

Enterprise Center

5 PM MST

TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: St. Louis Game Time

THE Oilers are back in action after a disappointing loss to Buffalo on Friday. They’ll face off a St. Louis team who picked up a big win over the Carolina Hurricanes last night in Raleigh. Which team will reign supreme?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • Kyle Turris is back in the lineup tonight after missing Friday’s game in Buffalo. I thought the third line was more than serviceable with Perlini - McLeod - Foegele, let’s see what cooks up tonight.
  • Mikko Koskinen gets back after having the night off against Buffalo. Koskinen’s stats have been good if not spectacular so far this season; he’s sitting with 8 wins out of 9 and a .918 SV%. Can he get win number 9 tonight?
  • St. Louis has a killer power play, almost as good as Edmonton’s. They rank second in the league with a 34.4% success rate. Don’t take too many penalties.

Oilers can bring their roadie to .500 with a win tonight.

