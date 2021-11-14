GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ St. Louis Blues

Edmonton Oilers (10-3-0), 1st, Pacific

St Louis Blues (8-3-2), 4th, Central

14 November 2021

Enterprise Center

5 PM MST

TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: St. Louis Game Time

THE Oilers are back in action after a disappointing loss to Buffalo on Friday. They’ll face off a St. Louis team who picked up a big win over the Carolina Hurricanes last night in Raleigh. Which team will reign supreme?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Kyle Turris is back in the lineup tonight after missing Friday’s game in Buffalo. I thought the third line was more than serviceable with Perlini - McLeod - Foegele, let’s see what cooks up tonight.

Mikko Koskinen gets back after having the night off against Buffalo. Koskinen’s stats have been good if not spectacular so far this season; he’s sitting with 8 wins out of 9 and a .918 SV%. Can he get win number 9 tonight?

St. Louis has a killer power play, almost as good as Edmonton’s. They rank second in the league with a 34.4% success rate. Don’t take too many penalties.

Oilers can bring their roadie to .500 with a win tonight.