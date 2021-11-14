GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ St. Louis Blues

Edmonton Oilers (10-3-0), 1st, Pacific
St Louis Blues (8-3-2), 4th, Central
14 November 2021
Enterprise Center
5 PM MST
TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: St. Louis Game Time
THE Oilers are back in action after a disappointing loss to Buffalo on Friday. They’ll face off a St. Louis team who picked up a big win over the Carolina Hurricanes last night in Raleigh. Which team will reign supreme?
#LetsGoOilers vs #stlblues— Oilers News and Updates (@oilersaccess) November 14, 2021
Hyman-McDavid-Puljujarvi
RNH-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Foegele-McLeod-Turris
Benson-Ryan-Sceviour
Nurse-Bouchard
Keith-Ceci
Russell-Barrie
Koskinen
Scratched: Perlini, Koekkoek
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Kyle Turris is back in the lineup tonight after missing Friday’s game in Buffalo. I thought the third line was more than serviceable with Perlini - McLeod - Foegele, let’s see what cooks up tonight.
- Mikko Koskinen gets back after having the night off against Buffalo. Koskinen’s stats have been good if not spectacular so far this season; he’s sitting with 8 wins out of 9 and a .918 SV%. Can he get win number 9 tonight?
- St. Louis has a killer power play, almost as good as Edmonton’s. They rank second in the league with a 34.4% success rate. Don’t take too many penalties.
Oilers can bring their roadie to .500 with a win tonight.
Loading comments...