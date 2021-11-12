GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Buffalo Sabres

Edmonton Oilers (10-2-0), 1st, Pacific
Buffalo Sabres (5-5-2), 6th, Atlantic
12 November 2021
Key Bank Center
5 PM MST
TV: Sportsnet One, Hulu / ESPN+
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Die By The Blade
The Oilers are in Buffalo to face off against a Sabres squad that is winless in their last five games (0-4-1). Can the Oilers keep cooking?
- STUART, AGAIN: Stuart Skinner gets his second start of the season tonight in Buffalo. Skinner had one ugly goal he’d like to have back in Detroit, but otherwise played well. He’s got a real chance to pick up his first win of the season tonight against Buffalo.
- POWER UP: The Oilers’ power play is down to 44%. Last game saw them go 0-3. They’ll face Dustin Tokarski and the Sabres’ defence tonight. I am not envying Dustin Tokarski.
- A BAKER’S DOZEN? Connor McDavid has at least one point in all twelve games this season for the Oilers. Can he make it a baker’s dozen with a goal or an assist tonight?
Let’s get at it.
