GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres (5-5-2), 6th, Atlantic

12 November 2021

Key Bank Center

5 PM MST

TV: Sportsnet One, Hulu / ESPN+

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Die By The Blade

The Oilers are in Buffalo to face off against a Sabres squad that is winless in their last five games (0-4-1). Can the Oilers keep cooking?

STUART, AGAIN : Stuart Skinner gets his second start of the season tonight in Buffalo. Skinner had one ugly goal he’d like to have back in Detroit, but otherwise played well. He’s got a real chance to pick up his first win of the season tonight against Buffalo.

POWER UP : The Oilers' power play is down to 44%. Last game saw them go 0-3. They'll face Dustin Tokarski and the Sabres' defence tonight. I am not envying Dustin Tokarski.

A BAKER'S DOZEN? Connor McDavid has at least one point in all twelve games this season for the Oilers. Can he make it a baker's dozen with a goal or an assist tonight?

Let’s get at it.