GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres (5-5-2), 6th, Atlantic

12 November 2021

Key Bank Center

5 PM MST

TV: Sportsnet One, Hulu / ESPN+

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Die By The Blade

The Oilers picked up a satisfying 5-3 victory in Boston last night. The Bruins had two costly errors that resulted in goals for Edmonton, but they all count the same on the scoreboard. Leon Draisaitl had a three point night (2-1-3), Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard each had a goal, and it was Cody Ceci who had a goal and an assist before leaving late in the game with an ear injury. Mikko Koskinen turned aside 26 shots and was good enough to pick up his eighth win of the season.

The Oilers are right back at it tonight as they travel to Buffalo. The Sabres started hot, but have cooled in recent weeks. Can the Oilers sail to eleven wins on the season?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

There’s lots of things that I think we can clean up, especially in the second period...It says a lot about our group, that we don’t stop, continue to play our way and try to stick with it, even if it’s not pretty. At the same time, I think there’s lots of things we can improve on so we don’t have to score five goals to win every game.

Source

That’s Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl after his club’s 5-3 win over the Bruins.

Entering the third period down 3-2, Leon Draisaitl scored two critical goals to turn the tide in favour of the Oilers. Leon couldn’t have been more right when he said that there are things to improve on, but it’s lots of fun scoring five goals whether you need them or not.

THE SABRES ARE SAYING

“There’s a lot of good things I think that we did...A lot of things to improve, but for the most part we competed pretty darn hard and gave them a lot to handle. There were times when we were pretty dominant in their zone, as they were in the first (period) against us.”

Source

That’s Sabres forward Cody Eakin after his club’s 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Monday night.

The Sabres are playing better under Don Granato’s system compared to their ill-fated time spent with Ralph Krueger, but they continue to score goals after a hot start early in the season.

HAVE SOME OF THIS

Cody Ceci took a puck to the ear late in the game and needed repairs afterwards. No indication the injury will keep him out of tomorrow’s game at BUF. He should be good to go. — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) November 12, 2021