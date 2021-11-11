Chia vs Holland

I was reading an article on the Cult of Hockey this morning. I’ve been thinking lately that Chia has done more good for this team than Holland.

I know, I know. We are 9-2 and we are amazing. Holland is a genius and has won several cups. A hall of famer. I’d like to point out that I was a Holland supporter till this offseason. I've also been emphatic for literal years that Chia is awful.

I thought it’d be best to point this out when things are great and we are winning. Everyone that argues how great we are immediately starts talking about our forwards. I don’t think there is a sane person on the planet that could argue our top 6 isn’t all world? Or that our special teams aren’t the best in hockey right now. Both PP and PK.

However, hockey isn’t just played by the top 6. There is a bottom 6 (line blender is in full force). There are Top 4 D (not very good). Bottom pair D (iffy). There are also Goalies (ouch).

We are bottom 10 for shots against and goals against. Our 5 on 5 play has not improved.

I thought out big offseason goal was to improve our 5 on 5 play, get a legit goalie and bolster out D? Has that happened?

Here is the graph. I liked it because it was a nice snapshot of games up till yesterday.

Pink is guys that Chia got for the team. Yellow is Holland’s additions.

Maybe you don’t agree with this particular ranking by the Cult. I feel it’s pretty close to reality myself (I’d put Yam lower and RNH higher personally).

Looking at the pink. Our 4 best players so far were all here before Holland arrived. The only player in our Top 8 that Holland brought is Hyman.

Some arguments that could be made are that Holland is why JP is here. I agree that was a great move but Holland is also the guy that extended Kassian.

Holland resigned RNH to a great contract. True but he also extended Smith for 2 more years and added Keith for 2 years and 5.5 million cap.

Holland brought in Foegele (our 15th best forward) but he is a fan fav and we all love him! Bear is playing Top 4 on a team just as good as ours. Something tells me Bear would be higher than 15 if he were still on this team? I don't think he is 15 on Carolina.

Back to our 5 vs 5, bottom 6 struggling and leaky D. Almost all of them are guys Holland found for us.

Put simply.. there is a lot more Pink (Chia) at the top and Yellow (Holland) at the bottom. We are also cap poor.

I'm hoping this is a season where Holland goes for it and shores up our left side and G. Ryan has already lost his 3C job. Kass had a 2 goal game but 6 straight without a point and now he is injured after missing a hit on a rookie. Same as it ever was.