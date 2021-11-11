GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins (6-4-0), 5th, Atlantic

11 November 2021

TD Garden

5 PM MST

TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario

Radio: 630 CHED

Detroit got two goals from Vlad Namestnikov en route to doubling up the Oilers by a 4-2 score on Tuesday night. Stuart Skinner stopped 35 total shots in the loss. Some of Skinner’s saves were the ten bell variety, but there was one he’d definitely like to have back along the way. Jesse Puljujärvi and Connor McDavid would score for the Oilers in defeat.

The Oilers are in Boston today looking to get back on track. They’ve got three games in their next four nights, so they have the opportunity to pick up some points quickly if things go right. Can they start out tonight in Boston?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“I liked our third period, but we dug ourselves a hole again...We gave ourselves a chance to tie the game, but you can’t keep digging yourself into that kind of hole.”

That’s Oilers captain Connor McDavid after his club’s 4-2 loss in Detroit.

You’re going to lose more games than you win if you spot the other club 3 goals. The Oilers made a go of it late, but Alex Nedeljkovic helped the Red Wings pick up the W.

THE BRUINS ARE SAYING

“We weren’t necessarily ready for it at the drop of the puck, but I thought after that we got going. We played to our strengths.”

That’s Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy after his club’s 3-2 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.

The win was Cassidy’s 200th as a head coach.

