GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Boston Bruins

Edmonton Oilers (9-2-0), 1st, Pacific
Boston Bruins (6-4-0), 5th, Atlantic
11 November 2021
TD Garden
5 PM MST
TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Stanley Cup Of Chowder
Detroit got two goals from Vlad Namestnikov en route to doubling up the Oilers by a 4-2 score on Tuesday night. Stuart Skinner stopped 35 total shots in the loss. Some of Skinner’s saves were the ten bell variety, but there was one he’d definitely like to have back along the way. Jesse Puljujärvi and Connor McDavid would score for the Oilers in defeat.
The Oilers are in Boston today looking to get back on track. They’ve got three games in their next four nights, so they have the opportunity to pick up some points quickly if things go right. Can they start out tonight in Boston?
Let’s go to the tape.
THE OILERS ARE SAYING
“I liked our third period, but we dug ourselves a hole again...We gave ourselves a chance to tie the game, but you can’t keep digging yourself into that kind of hole.”
That’s Oilers captain Connor McDavid after his club’s 4-2 loss in Detroit.
You’re going to lose more games than you win if you spot the other club 3 goals. The Oilers made a go of it late, but Alex Nedeljkovic helped the Red Wings pick up the W.
THE BRUINS ARE SAYING
“We weren’t necessarily ready for it at the drop of the puck, but I thought after that we got going. We played to our strengths.”
That’s Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy after his club’s 3-2 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.
The win was Cassidy’s 200th as a head coach.
HAVE SOME OF THIS
- I have made peace with the idea that the Oilers are not going to get a deal done with Jesse Puljujärvi during the season. He’s holding all the cards, and we’re a dozen games into the new year. For purely selfish reasons (and to keep him an Oiler for as long as possible), I can only hope the first number on a new deal doesn’t go higher than 6 in 2022-23.
- TURRIS ON 3: Kyle Turris is expected to start in Zack Kassian’s usual slot due to Kassian’s lower body injury suffered early in Tuesday’s loss to Detroit. Expect Colton Sceviour on line four. At this time I’d be ready to give Cooper Marody a phone call. Marody’s doing just fine with Bakersfield, nine points in ten games. The bottom six has not had a good run in some time. Let’s see a kid line with Benson, McLeod and Marody.
- Mikko Koskinen (7-1-0, .920 SV% / 2.54 GAA) to get the start after his reprieve on Tuesday., while Stuart Skinner is expected to get back in tomorrow. The Bruins will counter with Linus Ullmark (3-2-0, .918 SV% / 2.59 GAA) or Jeremy Swayman (3-2-0, .906 SV% / 2.22 GAA).
- Goaltender Mike Smith has suffered ‘a setback’ and has gone back to Edmonton for evaluation. Smith’s last appearance was on October 19th against the Ducks. I’m starting to think he’s not day-to-day.
- The Oilers allow the second-most shots in the league at over 34 per game. They allowed 39 in their loss to the Red Wings. I’d expect Mikko Koskinen to have a busy night as he face the Bruins, who average fourth in the league with over 35 shots taken per game.
- For the Oilers, Mike Smith and Zack Kassian are out. For Boston, forwards Anton Blidh, Nick Foligno and Trent Frederic are all day-to-day.
Loading comments...