SIGNED: Oilers Sign Matvey Petrov To Entry Level Deal

The Oilers have signed their sixth-round selection from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft to a deal.

Matvey Petrov was the 180th selection in the NHL Entry Draft this past summer. After a strong start in the OHL, he’s got a three year entry level contract.

Petrov spent his last two years in Russia’s Major Junior (MHL) level in Moscow. Petrov finished second on the club in scoring with 42 points (22-20-42) in 58 games. Last year, Petrov was selected first overall in the 2020 OHL Import Draft by North Bay. The Covid-19 pandemic kept him from coming over until this year. He’s had a good start to the year, leading the Battallion in goals (10) and points (18).

It didn’t take long for Petrov to start making a good impression.

A 6’2” 180 lb winger who’s got the sniper’s touch, Petrov was ranked 35th among European skaters for the 2021 NHL Draft. Ranked 22 in our most recent Top 25 under 25, the Oilers can use as many scoring wingers in their pipeline as possible in the coming years.