Afternoon Links: Wednesday, November 10

Afternoon, folks.

It’s the last links before the November 11th stat, and I’m taking Friday off, so this is basically my Friday. As such, in typical Friday tradition, I’ll try to keep it brief.

Last night, the Oilers suffered their second loss of the young season, a 4-2 decision at the hands of the (apparently not so) lowly Detroit Red Wings. I missed the game and plan to watch it later tonight, but the numbers paint a grim picture:

Game 11 (Vs Detroit): Undoubtedly Edmonton's worst game thus far. Other than his error on the 3rd GA, Skinner was their best player. McDavid and Puljujarvi were solid, Koekkoek and Barrie really struggled. The team without 97/29/93 is now at 29 GF%, the bottom 6 needs changes. pic.twitter.com/7ouTIgpWM1 — Sid (@NHL_Sid) November 10, 2021

Slater Koekkoek and Tyson Barrie had a real rough night together. Let’s hope that pairing doesn’t stick. There are few as of yet untried pairs, I’d like to see Tippett gather some information on them before the time gets a little crunchier.

Otherwise, the Oilers are back at it tomorrow night for a battle with the Boston Bruins. Boston’s been a bit of a mixed bag so far this season with a 6-4-0 record through 10 games, but they’ve got some stars on that team and certainly have enough to win if Edmonton doesn’t play significantly better than they did in Detroit. Fingers crossed.

Oh, and apropos of nothing:

To expand on this, 29 GF% is uhh, really bad. Only one team had a bottom 6 with a lower goal share last season (Chicago), every other bottom 6 had a goal share of at least 30%.



There has to be some adjustments, I don't see much harm in at least *trying* Benson - McLeod - Marody. https://t.co/nFkjTkZLnm pic.twitter.com/KmQGYB6sSv — Sid (@NHL_Sid) November 10, 2021

Good work, Ken.

