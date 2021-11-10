Zack Kassian “Day-To-Day” With Lower Body Injury

Coach Tipp says Zack Kassian is day-to-day with a lower-body injury after leaving last night's game in Detroit. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/az0wRLWVkd — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 10, 2021

Zack Kassian is day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Kassian’s night came to an abrupt ending after he collided into the boards. The collision stems from a failed check to Detroit’s Moritz Seider. Listed as a lower body injury, Kassian is out for now. Kyle Turris practiced in Kassian’s spot on the third line today, as the club is now in Boston to take on the Bruins tomorrow night.

Who could fill in? A few players.

Turris - he’s there but I’m not sure how eager anyone should be to put him any higher than 4RW right now. The third and fourth lines are taking a bruising as of late, putting Turris on the third line would be an absolute last minute move.

Colton Sceviour has played a few games on the fourth line averaging eight minutes a game. If Tippett puts Turris in at 3RW, I’d expect Sceviour to fill in on the fourth line.

JUST A PHONE CALL AWAY: Cooper Marody has seven points in nine games with Bakersfield this year.

It will all become clearer shortly.