Zack Kassian “Day-To-Day” With Lower Body Injury

Kassian suffered injury after colliding with the boards after missing a hit on Moritz Seider

By Jeff Chapman
New York Rangers v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Zack Kassian is day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Kassian’s night came to an abrupt ending after he collided into the boards. The collision stems from a failed check to Detroit’s Moritz Seider. Listed as a lower body injury, Kassian is out for now. Kyle Turris practiced in Kassian’s spot on the third line today, as the club is now in Boston to take on the Bruins tomorrow night.

Who could fill in? A few players.

  • Turris - he’s there but I’m not sure how eager anyone should be to put him any higher than 4RW right now. The third and fourth lines are taking a bruising as of late, putting Turris on the third line would be an absolute last minute move.
  • Colton Sceviour has played a few games on the fourth line averaging eight minutes a game. If Tippett puts Turris in at 3RW, I’d expect Sceviour to fill in on the fourth line.
  • JUST A PHONE CALL AWAY: Cooper Marody has seven points in nine games with Bakersfield this year.

It will all become clearer shortly.

