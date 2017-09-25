 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Carolina Hurricanes @ Edmonton Oilers Preseason Preview

Is this the game in Saskatoon? That's on Wednesday? Got it.

By Jeff Chapman
Don't stop me nooooow, I'm havin' such a good time, I'm havin' a ball
7PM MDT
Stream Live on The Oilers Official Website (OilersTV) in AB, SK and NWT
Radio - 630 CHED
Rogers Place

The opposing view

PROJECTED LINES

Still Perfect

The Edmonton Oilers did a little line juggling midway through Saturday night's contest against the Winnipeg Jets, and it paid of in a big way.  Jesse Puljujarvi replaced Ryan Strome on the first line and was the benefactor of a three point night (2-1-3).  Puljujarvi assisted on a goal from Connor McDavid while Brad Malone had two goals of own.  The Oilers cruised to a 6-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets to remain a perfect 5-0-0 in the preseason.

The Carolina Hurricanes are in from Raleigh to take on the Oilers at Rogers Place.  Can the Oilers keep the preseason good times flowing?

Let's go to the tape.

The Oilers are saying

That's Oilers' forward Jesse Puljujarvi on Saturday morning before his three point outburst against Winnipeg.

The number four overall pick from 2016 got some time with the number one pick from 2015 and I'd say that it worked out well.  You gotta give that pair another kick at the can tonight, yeah?  Maybe this week sometime?

The opponents are saying

That's Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters on his team's 4-1 victory over the Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Former Capital Justin Williams scored a power play goal in Carolina's preseason victory in the US Capital.  Don't look now, but Carolina might be sneaky good in 2017-18.

Have some of this

  • LINES:  19-97-98.  That's what the doctor ordered.  Caggiula tries to make bacon with Lucic and Draisaitl.  Chris Kelly gets time with Saturday's two goal scorer Ryan Malone on the fourth line, while Jujhar teams with Letestu and Zack Kassian on the third line.
  • BUBBLE BOBBLE- Oilers made some cuts following their 6-2 victory over the Jets on Saturday night.  Among these cuts were defencemen Ryan Mantha, Caleb Jones and Keegan LoweMark Fayne is still here.
  • Cam Talbot got some work in on Saturday night, and it wouldn't surprise me to see Laurent Brossoit or Nick Ellis get some more reps in tonight.  I've got Laurent Brossoit pencilled in as the de facto backup right now, but stranger things have happened during the preseason.
  • Let's.  Go.  Oilers.

