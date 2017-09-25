Carolina Hurricanes @ Edmonton Oilers Preseason Preview



vs Preseason Ranks Preseason Preseason Preseason - Points per Game - - Special Teams - - Shots on Goal - - Goals Against per Game -

7PM MDT

Stream Live on The Oilers Official Website (OilersTV) in AB, SK and NWT

Radio - 630 CHED

Rogers Place





The opposing view





PROJECTED LINES

Maroon-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Lucic-Draisaitl-Caggiula

Jokinen-RNH-Strome

Khaira-Letestu-Kassian

Malone-Kelly-Yamamoto — Reid Wilkins (@ReidWilkins) September 25, 2017

Still Perfect

The Edmonton Oilers did a little line juggling midway through Saturday night's contest against the Winnipeg Jets, and it paid of in a big way. Jesse Puljujarvi replaced Ryan Strome on the first line and was the benefactor of a three point night (2-1-3). Puljujarvi assisted on a goal from Connor McDavid while Brad Malone had two goals of own. The Oilers cruised to a 6-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets to remain a perfect 5-0-0 in the preseason.

The Carolina Hurricanes are in from Raleigh to take on the Oilers at Rogers Place. Can the Oilers keep the preseason good times flowing?

Let's go to the tape.

The Oilers are saying

"I have to be better (at everything)..I can be a better passer, and I have to shoot and score." Source

That's Oilers' forward Jesse Puljujarvi on Saturday morning before his three point outburst against Winnipeg.

The number four overall pick from 2016 got some time with the number one pick from 2015 and I'd say that it worked out well. You gotta give that pair another kick at the can tonight, yeah? Maybe this week sometime?

The opponents are saying

"I thought we got better as we went along...I thought we built a game, and I thought our third period was our best period...I thought our young guys settled down, started to play and show what they're all about in the third." Source

That's Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters on his team's 4-1 victory over the Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Former Capital Justin Williams scored a power play goal in Carolina's preseason victory in the US Capital. Don't look now, but Carolina might be sneaky good in 2017-18.

Have some of this