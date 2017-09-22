Preseason Action: Vancouver Canucks @ Edmonton Oilers Game Thread

Vancouver Canucks (2-2-0) @
Edmonton Oilers (3-0-0)
Friday, September 22nd 2017
7 PM MDT
Rogers Place
TV: Stream Online (AB, SK, NWT)
Radio: 630 CHED
Oilers Lines
Milan Lucic - Leon Draisaitl - Drake Caggiula
Iiro Pakarinen - Chris Kelly - Kailer Yamamoto
Mitch Callahan - Brad Malone - Ty Rattie
Joey Laleggia - Grayson Downing - Patrick Russell
Oscar Klefbom - Adam Larsson
Yohann Auvitu - Mark Fayne
Keegan Lowe - Ryan Mantha
Laurent Brossoit
FOR EDMONTON
- Oilers had great success with Jussi Jokinen, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Mark Letestu and Kailer Yamamoto in Winnipeg. Only Kailer Yamamoto will be dressed tonight, and he’s on quite a mixer of a line with Iiro Pakarinen and Chris Kelly.
- Yes, that’s really Mark Fayne on the middle pair with Yohann Auvitu. Fayne’s no doubt a dark horse to see any NHL time this year. Maybe tonight is his four point outburst.
- I’m two bullet points in, but we get Leon Draisaitl and Milan Lucic with Drake Caggiula on the top line. This could be your second line during the regular season. Against a prospect-filled Canucks team, they should dominate.
- Lottery tickets on the bottom six for the Oilers, Ty Rattie with the greatest chance of making it to the 23 man roster.
- Laurent Brossoit will start for Edmonton in net.
FOR THE CANUCKS
- PROSPECTS-A-PLENTY: Michael Chaput and Jayson Megna are actual NHL players on Vancouver’s roster tonight. After those two names, former Oiler Richard Bachman is in net. After that, the NHL experience grinds to a halt. Why is Vancouver sending in the ‘C’ team? The Canucks were in China on Thursday morning getting housed by the LA Kings. Less than 48 hours later, some kids get to wear the Canucks’ logo tonight in Edmonton.
- Because of this, the Oilers should handle Vancouver, even with just two NHL lines, two and a half current NHL defenceman and LB. It should be fun to watch.
- Sure.
Let’s. Go. Oilers.
