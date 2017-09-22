 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Preseason Action: Vancouver Canucks @ Edmonton Oilers Game Thread

New, 13 comments

Vancouver’s roster is somewhat, uh, lacking.

By Jeff Chapman
NHL: Preseason-Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Vancouver Canucks (2-2-0) @

Edmonton Oilers (3-0-0)

Friday, September 22nd 2017

7 PM MDT

Rogers Place

TV: Stream Online (AB, SK, NWT)

Radio: 630 CHED

Oilers Lines

Milan Lucic - Leon Draisaitl - Drake Caggiula

Iiro Pakarinen - Chris Kelly - Kailer Yamamoto

Mitch Callahan - Brad Malone - Ty Rattie

Joey Laleggia - Grayson Downing - Patrick Russell

Oscar Klefbom - Adam Larsson

Yohann Auvitu - Mark Fayne

Keegan Lowe - Ryan Mantha

Laurent Brossoit

FOR EDMONTON

  • Oilers had great success with Jussi Jokinen, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Mark Letestu and Kailer Yamamoto in Winnipeg. Only Kailer Yamamoto will be dressed tonight, and he’s on quite a mixer of a line with Iiro Pakarinen and Chris Kelly.
  • Yes, that’s really Mark Fayne on the middle pair with Yohann Auvitu. Fayne’s no doubt a dark horse to see any NHL time this year. Maybe tonight is his four point outburst.
  • I’m two bullet points in, but we get Leon Draisaitl and Milan Lucic with Drake Caggiula on the top line. This could be your second line during the regular season. Against a prospect-filled Canucks team, they should dominate.
  • Lottery tickets on the bottom six for the Oilers, Ty Rattie with the greatest chance of making it to the 23 man roster.
  • Laurent Brossoit will start for Edmonton in net.

FOR THE CANUCKS

  • PROSPECTS-A-PLENTY: Michael Chaput and Jayson Megna are actual NHL players on Vancouver’s roster tonight. After those two names, former Oiler Richard Bachman is in net. After that, the NHL experience grinds to a halt. Why is Vancouver sending in the ‘C’ team? The Canucks were in China on Thursday morning getting housed by the LA Kings. Less than 48 hours later, some kids get to wear the Canucks’ logo tonight in Edmonton.
  • Because of this, the Oilers should handle Vancouver, even with just two NHL lines, two and a half current NHL defenceman and LB. It should be fun to watch.
  • Sure.

Let’s. Go. Oilers.

Loading comments...