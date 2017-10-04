Wednesday Morning Hot Links: It’s Game Time

Good Morning. Let’s get these links out of the way, there’s something a little more important later.

The Buffalo Sabres have signed Jack Eichel to an 8-year 80 Million dollar contract. Just like Leon Draisaitl’s deal, this is a good one. (TSN)

DownGoesBrown has the other half of this season’s predictions. The Contenders division and the Your guess is as good as mine division. The Oilers are placed appropriately here. Any team with Connor McDavid is a contender. (Vice Sports)

Sportsnet got it’s giant staff together to make some predictions of its own. To me trying to predict the Jack Adams trophy or the Vezina are a little ridiculous as those are historically unexpected surprise trophies. Still, I read it. (Sportsnet)

Bruce McCurdy talks about everything. He covers a lot of things so I’m not going to bother giving you a quick synopsis, just go read it. (Edmonton Journal)

If you want another Oilers season preview, here’s one from THN. They talk about our subtractions like Jordan Eberle, Benoit Pouliot and David Deharnais as well as our additions like Ryan Strome, Jussi Jokinen and Kailer Yamamoto. (The Hockey News)

Jeff shows what the roster looks like as of right now. I have to say, that forward group looks fantastic. The Defense is a little suspect but looks good enough. (Copper&Blue)

hockey season starts at 8PM mountain time against the Calgary Flames.